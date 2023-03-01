Firstleaf, America's Most Trusted Wine Company, Welcomes its One-Millionth Customer - Firstleaf Reaches Milestone Through Dedication to Customer Satisfaction

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired its one-millionth customer. When Elizabeth Ortiz first signed up for Firstleaf, she had no idea at the time that she would become a part of an amazing milestone in the company's seven year history. Elizabeth, a newcomer to wine, logged on to the Firstleaf website, took the quiz, and then received her introductory club order of personalized wine. In doing so, she became Firstleaf's one-millionth customer!

"I'm so excited to be the one-millionth Firstleaf customer," said Elizabeth. "As a wine novice, I was excited to find a company that not only helps me choose the wines I like, but also educates me on all things wine. I'm excited to continue my exploration with Firstleaf and discover new favorite bottles that are uniquely chosen based on my taste preferences. Thank you, Firstleaf. I'm already looking forward to my next delivery!"

Here's what Elizabeth will receive for being Firstleaf's one-millionth customer:

$1,000 gift card

Free shipping for life with Firstleaf

Personal consultation with Dr. Marinda Kruger, Firstleaf's Director of Winemaking, to set up her next club box

Virtual wine tasting with Dr. Kruger once she receives her wines

"I want to personally thank Elizabeth for making Firstleaf her wine company of choice," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "We pride ourselves in personalization and selecting wine that consumers will love and enjoy, and Elizabeth's experience is the perfect embodiment of that. A huge congratulations to her for becoming our one-millionth customer, and I sincerely hope she enjoys being a Firstleaf member for years to come."

Firstleaf uses its proprietary technology and relies on millions of data points to help determine an individual's wine profile. How reliable is this algorithm-reliant model? After members like Elizabeth take Firstleaf's quiz and rate just 3 wines, Firstleaf can recommend bottles personalized to their tastes with 96% accuracy. In fact Firstleaf is so committed to customer satisfaction, if a member ever receives a wine that isn't exactly what they were hoping for, Firstleaf will give them a credit for the cost of the bottle!

To learn more about Firstleaf, please click here .

About Firstleaf

America's Most Personalized Wine Company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With a wide variety of wines from around the world, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,850 awards with more than 500 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. Over one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.

For more information, please email press@firstleaf.com or visit http://www.firstleaf.com.

