Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Top Georgia Builder of New Homes BHHSGA, Trilith, Received a Trio of Honors at Best in American Living Awards Ceremony

For its master-planned community and micro village, the new urbanist town earned recognition.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / At this year's National Association of Home Builders ceremony, Trilith and its builders guild were awarded three Best in American Living awards. The mixed-use development was recognized with the Game Changer award for its innovative and influential design, as well as a gold award in the Detached Home up to 2,000 sq. ft. category for its newest Micro Village, and a platinum award in the Single-Family Community, 100 Units & Over category for its master-planned community and amenities.

(Pictured left to right Brett Baker, Andrew Kelly, Lori Lane, Rob Parker, Jim Beveridge, Jason Morris)

The National Association of Home Builders recognized exceptional design and construction achievements across the United States at the fifth annual Best in American Living Awards ceremony held in Las Vegas on February 1.

According to Trilith's president, Rob Parker, "We are incredibly proud of our award-winning community and partners who have made this town an exceptional place to live, work, and play. As we strive to create new designs and living spaces for artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and storytellers, we are committed to maintaining this unparalleled level of success."

Trilith, a mixed-use development that emphasizes art, greenspace, and architecture, received awards in the following categories:

PLATINUM award for The Game Changer category

GOLD for Micro Home - a Detached Home up to 2,000 sq. ft., Built for Sale

PLATINUM for Trilith's Single-Family Community, 100 Units & Over

The Game Changer award, which recognizes communities with a proven impact on the residential design and housing industry, is a testament to Trilith's innovative spirit. This award acknowledges the town's walkability, classical architecture, high functionality, geothermal capabilities in every home, and a curated retail and restaurant district.

Brett Baker, director of residential construction at Trilith, shared his team's vision for the town: "We aim to create a well-balanced community that seamlessly combines artistic elements for beautiful spaces with thoughtfully designed homes for everyday comfort. The National Association of Home Builders' recognition of our work is a validation of our commitment to both the artistic and practical aspects of our homes and shops."

Trilith's Micro Village III, featuring a collection of six Georgian-style tiny homes, was honored with the gold award. This is the third micro village in the community, following a Woodlands-themed village and a Provencal-inspired village. These villages are designed to provide residents with a unique and immersive escape.

Trilith also received the platinum award in the Single-Family Community, 100 Units & Over category, which recognizes the community's master plan. The plan features fresh and innovative architecture, a variety of retailers, and sustainable elements such as greenspace and walking trails. This award is a testament to Trilith's commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable community for its residents.

Trilith boasts a team of talented builders and designers that have helped shape the community into the award-winning destination it is today. This team includes 10/23 Construction, Auld House Design, Brett Baker Homes, Johnston Builders, Lew Oliver, Inc., McKinney Builders, Redwood Homes, and Simply Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. Residential Sales & Marketing is exclusively by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division.

About Trilith

The Town at Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project located in south metro Atlanta, Georgia, adjacent to largest working film & TV studio in North America - Trilith Studios. This European-inspired community is designed to be a gathering place for creatives, artists, storytellers, and makers. It features 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms, and 270,000 square feet of remarkable restaurants, retail, office, and commercial space. The residential neighborhoods at Trilith are dedicated to green space, and 51% of the development is comprised of parks, forests, and nature trails. More than 1,000 trees currently thrive in the community, and the residents have access to 15 miles of nature trails, 54 acres of forest, and 19 beautifully landscaped parks. Trilith is also home to one of the most sophisticated and welcoming dog parks in the world. The Trilith development team, led by President Rob Parker, includes a group of experienced partners, such as town planner and residential designer Lew Oliver Inc., commercial real estate firm Pace Lynch Corporation, residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division, Piedmont Healthcare, multi-family developer Capstone, Nequette Architecture & Design, landscape design firm HGOR, and a Builders Guild comprised of premier home builders in the Atlanta area. For more information about Trilith, please visit www.trilith.com.

About New Homes BBHSGA:

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. The division is run and created by Lori Lane, President of the New Homes Division and backed by one of the most respected brands in the world. Lane also acts as Managing Broker and oversees the on-site sales and marketing for each community. Over the years, Lane and her team have created award-winning strategies for the marketing and selling of new construction and have won hundreds of awards that celebrate outstanding achievement and excellence in home building, marketing, and personal achievement.

Lori Lane, President of Georgia Properties New Homes Division, is known for building the highly successful New Homes Division, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the new home construction industry representing some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. In addition to her unprecedented success in new home sales and marketing, she also manages BHHS GA Luxury Collection marketing and is best known for the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection marketing campaign created and launched in 2015. Under her leadership, Luxury Collection sales have seen an increase of 269% in market share.

Lori Lane defines new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing and continues to make a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

Contact Info:

Name: New Homes Division - Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Email: newhomes@bhhsgeorgia.com

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 100 Mansell Court East Suite 115, Roswell, Georgia 30076

Phone: (678) 352-3314

Website: https://newhomesdivisionga.com

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741501/Top-Georgia-Builder-of-New-Homes-BHHSGA-Trilith-Received-a-Trio-of-Honors-at-Best-in-American-Living-Awards-Ceremony