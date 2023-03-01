Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2023 | 20:02
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. Announces Employee Share Purchase Plan

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

1. Paul R. Baay

2. Scott Budau

3. James Shipka

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

1. Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

2. Chief Financial Officer

3. Chief Operating Officer

b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTouchstone Exploration Inc.
b)LEI2138008URBSUC1J24J73
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

CA89156L1085

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Effective PriceVolumes
1.C$1.074,615
2.C$1.073,154
3.C$1.073,738

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 28, 2023
f)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Iain Sexton Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

Adam James / Gordon Hamilton Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000

Email: touchstone@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741540/Touchstone-Exploration-Inc-Announces-Employee-Share-Purchase-Plan

