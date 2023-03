NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO JAPAN, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. (the "Issuer") announces the offering of zero coupon guaranteed cash settled exchangeable bonds due 2028 (the "Bonds") in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 375 million. The Bonds are referable to ordinary shares (the "Shares") of L'Oréal SA (Bloomberg: OR FP) (the "Company"). Exchange rights in respect of the Bonds will be cash settled only.

The Bonds will be issued by the Issuer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citigroup Global Markets Limited (the "Guarantor"). The Issuer's senior debt is currently rated A+ (Stable Outlook) A-1 (S&P) and A+ (Stable Outlook) F1 (Fitch).

The Issuer's payment obligations under the Bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed (the "Guarantee") by the Guarantor, whose senior debt is rated A1 (Stable Outlook) P-1 by Moody's, A+ (Stable Outlook) A-1 by S&P and A+ (Stable Outlook) F1 by Fitch as of the date of this announcement. Such ratings may be subject to revision, qualification, suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency.

The Bonds will be issued in principal amounts of EUR 100,000 and will not bear interest. The Bonds will be redeemed at par on 15 March 2028 (the "Final Maturity Date

The exchange price (the "Exchange Price") will be set at a 10% premium over the reference share price (the "Reference Share Price"), being the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of a Share (rounded to four decimal places, with 0.00005 being rounded upwards) on Euronext Paris, on each of the 3 consecutive Scheduled Trading Days commencing on and including 02 March 2023, subject as provided in the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The Reference Share Price and Exchange Price are expected to be announced by 11:59 p.m. (London time) on 06 March 2023.

Settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on 15 March 2023 (the "Issue Date

Application will be made for the Bonds to be listed and admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange as determined by the Issuer and such admission to trading is expected to take place within six months following the Issue Date.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG shall act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (together, the "Joint Global Coordinators" and the "Joint Bookrunners"). Citigroup Global Markets Limited shall act as calculation agent (the "Calculation Agent") and Guarantor in respect of the Bonds.

Each of the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Issuer and the Guarantor is party to certain existing derivative arrangements with respect to the Bonds and may participate in market making activities. In addition, the Calculation Agent will make all determinations, calculations and adjustments under the terms and conditions of the Bonds which will involve the exercise of its discretion. Such arrangements and activities may present a conflict of interest between the interests of Bondholders and the interests of Citigroup Global Markets Limited and/or Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in their various respective capacities, and each of Citigroup Global Markets Limited and/or Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG may adjust its hedging position or take positions that are inconsistent with, or adverse to, the investment objectives of the holders of the Bonds. Such activities may impact on the price or value of the Shares and/or the Bonds and may affect a Bondholder's return on the Bonds.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005963/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contacts:

Rekha Jogia-Soni

+44 (0) 20 7500 2843

Email: rekha.jogiasoni@citi.com