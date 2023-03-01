Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Contour Light is a red light therapy device manufacturer that makes the world's first (& only) pad-based red light devices for Health Professionals, Chiropractors, Medical Doctors, and other healthcare industries. The company is excited to announce that it will be expanding into two new state-of-the-art warehouses in both Irvine, California as well as Austin, Texas. As the company expands, they are working to bring even greater innovation to the market.

Contour Light uses a non-invasive body contouring device that helps users achieve a natural-looking, slimmer appearance without the need for expensive or painful surgeries. The company has been focusing on the advancing technologies within the veins of healthcare and is aiming to become a leader in the Red Light Therapy Devices industry.

"We are eager to continue pushing boundaries to better serve our clients," explains Jeff Lopez, a Practice Growth Specialist at Contour Light. "With a deep commitment to delivering exceptional solutions, we are hopeful that our exciting new technology developments will further enhance our clients' ability to help more individuals and achieve even greater success."

The company's expansion comes as their focus remains fixed on delivering results for their clients through the investment in research and development to bring new and exciting products to market. Utilizing the two new warehouses will allow for more product production and marketing efforts.

In addition to advancing their technology and expanding into new cities, Contour Light will continue to refine and improve their marketing and sales support programs, to ensure that their partnered health professionals are given a chance at success.

Contour Light hosts a series of products that are the world's first and only FDA-Cleared Pad Based Red Light Therapy System. This new technology is backed by an IRB Approved Clinical Trial across 3 states with 118 participants which showed an average loss of 2.49" in a single Contour Light session.

As the company prepares for more movement and growth, Contour Light is expecting to see more and more healthcare centered businesses utilizing their technology. Studies have shown that the Red Light Therapy can help clients find temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, arthritis, and muscle spasms. As the product works to also relieve stiffness, the team at Contour Light aims to provide a wide array of relief to its users..

The Contour Light is FDA cleared for use as a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment for the reduction of circumference of the hips, waist and thighs. The Contour Light is also FDA cleared for the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, arthritis, muscle spasms, relieving stiffness, promoting the relaxation of muscle tissue and to temporarily increase local blood circulation. For more information about Contour Light, visit their website.

