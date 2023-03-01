Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSB4 ISIN: NL0015000DX5 Ticker-Symbol: 9VC 
Tradegate
01.03.23
21:31 Uhr
1,490 Euro
-0,080
-5,10 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4681,53222:36
1,4931,51722:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 22:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK and BERLIN, March 01, 2023(NASDAQ: ATAI) ("atai"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Details of the company's panel participation are as follows:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Neuropsych Corporate Panel

Date and Time: Monday, March 6th, 12:50 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the panel will be available on atai's website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website: https://ir.atai.life/news-events/events/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the panel discussion.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
PR@atai.life


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.