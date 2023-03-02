Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (the "Company" or "Nickel North") invites shareholders and stakeholders to visit them at Booth #2704 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Sunday March 5 to Wednesday March 8th, 2023.

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE occurrences covering 173 km2. The project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration as a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.



On July 5th, 2022, Nickel North announced a 77% increase in mineral resources at its Hawk Ridge nickel-cobalt-PGE sulphide project in northern Québec outlining an increase of 76.6% to 34.66 million tonnes (Mt) of inferred resource. Total inferred mineral resources for four mineralized deposits - Hope Advance Main (HAM), Hope Advance North (HAN), Gamma and Falco 7 totalled 34.66Mt at 0.22% nickel, 0.56% copper, 0.013% cobalt, 0.19 grams per ton (g/t) palladium, 0.05 g/t platinum and 0.025 g/t gold. This includes in-pit and out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of Total Pit-Constrained resource - Inferred Mineral Resources at a CDN$35/t NSR cut-off increase by 50% to 29.44 Mt at 0.20% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.012% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt and 0.021 g/t Au, which equates to 0.56% NiEq and Total Out-Of-Pit (Underground) Inferred Mineral Resources at a CDN$100/t NSR cut-off are estimated at 5.22 Mt at average grades of 0.35% Ni, 0.79% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 g/t Pd, 0.06 g/t Pt, and 0.04 g/t Au, which equates to 0.88% NiEq.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation, and recycling.

