2022 Highlights

Revenue of EUR 4.1bn, representing 45.3% year-on-year growth, of which 20.1% was organic. Both life sciences and industrial chemicals delivered strong growth of 40.7% and 53.0% respectively.

Adjusted EBITA increased 70.5% year-on-year to EUR 456.9m, translating to an adjusted EBITA margin of 11.1%. Conversion margin expanded by 635 bps to 47.6%.

Free Cash Flow increased 141.2% to EUR 438.0m, representing a cash conversion rate of 94.8%.

Adjusted net profit increased 122.9% to EUR 218.9m driven by strong topline growth and margin expansion. Reported earnings per share were EUR 0.91, cash earnings per share were EUR 1.18.

Temporary elevation of effective tax rate mainly due to EUR 25m charges 1 booked in 2022 which are not tax-deductible.

booked in 2022 which are not tax-deductible. 12 acquisitions completed, representing total annualized revenue of over EUR 620m. If all these acquisitions were closed at the beginning of 2022, revenue would have been EUR 4.4bn.

Leverage ratio was reduced to 2.2x at end December 2022, from 2.7x at end December 2021.

Top Sustainalytics industry rating with a score of 12.4, the lowest risk assessment in the industry.

Proposal for a dividend of EUR 67.8m, representing 32% of net profit, and implying EUR 0.29 dividend per share 2

The management remains confident of delivering 8%-10% of revenue growth and 10-15 bps of adjusted EBITA margin per year over the medium term.

Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE):

(in millions of €) 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 4,109.1 2,827.3 45.3% 40.4% Gross Profit 960.7 650.1 47.8% 43.0% Gross Profit Margin 23.4% 23.0% 39 bp 42 bp Adjusted EBITDA1 484.7 287.8 68.4% 63.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.8% 10.2% 162 bp 161 bp Adjusted EBITA2 456.9 267.9 70.5% 65.5% Adjusted EBITA Margin 11.1% 9.5% 164 bp 163 bp Conversion Margin3 47.6% 41.2% 635 bp 623 bp Adjusted net profit4 218.9 98.2 122.9% 116.6% Adjusted earnings per share 0.91 0.41 122.8% 113.8% Net Profit 218.9 70.2 211.7% 205.4% Cash earnings per share5 1.18 0.47 151.5% 145.2% Earnings per share 0.91 0.29 214.8% 204.6% Proposed dividend per share 0.29 0.03 866.7% Operating Cash Flow 458.9 205.5 123.4% Free Cash Flow6 438.0 181.6 141.2% FCF Conversion ratio7 94.8% 67.1% 2771 bp Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions8 13.8% 15.3% -152 bp Leverage Ratio 2.2 2.7 -19.2%

1 Adjusted EBITA before depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2 Operating profit or loss before amortization and impairment of intangible assets and excluding adjustments 3 Adjusted EBITA Gross profit 4 Adjusted for one-off cash and non-cash costs related to the IPO 5 Result for the year before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares 6 Adjusted EBITDA less lease payments, plus changes in Net Working Capital, plus changes in other assets, liabilities and provisions, less net capital expenditures 7 Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA less lease payments 8 Net Working Capital/Revenue including those from acquisitions for the full period

Comment from Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, CEO: "I am proud to present another strong set of results for 2022. We achieved revenue of EUR 4.1bn and adjusted EBITA of EUR 457m, representing 45% revenue growth and 164 bp margin expansion.

Our results demonstrate the progress made towards our growth agenda, with market share gains and principal mandate wins reflected in the 20% organic growth achieved during the year. We also continued to participate in the ongoing industry consolidation with the acquisition of 12 companies across different regions, expanding our footprint and strengthening our lateral value chain in many end markets worldwide. Furthermore, in-line with our objective to be the industry reference in digitalization, we successfully rolled out more than 100 customer portals during 2022, as well as 14 e-labs, and continued the development of partner portals for our largest suppliers. Furthermore, we reinforced our technical and laboratory capabilities with the opening of the group's Regional Innovation Center for Food Nutrition in Singapore and a Competence Center for Meat Meat Alternatives in Poland. We are pleased to have been recognized for our commitment to innovation with three different industry awards in 20223. Lastly, we are proud to have received the top industry ranking for 2023 from Sustainalytics, reflecting our ongoing efforts to contribute to a more sustainable world.

These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment and hard work of our Azelis colleagues around the world. I am grateful to work alongside such dedicated professionals, who have consistently demonstrated resilience and ability to deliver regardless of challenges.

We have a solid, resilient business and have demonstrated in 2022 again that we are successful even in a challenging, fast-changing economic environment. Therefore, I remain confident in achieving our objective of delivering 8-10% revenue growth and 10-15bps of margin expansion per year over the medium term."

RESULTS PRESENTATION BY MANAGEMENT

The management of Azelis invites you to a webcast at 10:00 CET to discuss our full year results, as well as operating trends and outlook for 2023. Please click here to view the webcast.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

(in millions of €) 2022 2021 F/X

Translation M&A Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth EMEA 1,811.6 1,232.3 -1.3% 21.3% 27.0% 47.0% Americas 1,549.9 1,164.2 11.5% 10.7% 11.0% 33.1% Asia Pacific 747.5 430.8 5.1% 43.2% 25.3% 73.5% Group Revenue 4,109.1 2,827.3 4.9% 20.3% 20.1% 45.3% EMEA 432.9 292.8 -1.4% 17.5% 31.7% 47.8% Americas 385.2 270.9 11.4% 14.6% 16.2% 42.2% Asia Pacific 142.6 86.2 4.8% 32.1% 28.5% 65.4% Group Gross Profit 960.7 650.1 4.8% 18.2% 24.8% 47.8% EMEA 215.4 125.3 -2.4% 22.4% 51.9% 71.9% Americas 211.9 137.6 11.2% 18.8% 23.8% 53.9% Asia Pacific 58.1 29.6 4.2% 42.0% 49.9% 96.1% Adjusted EBITA1 456.9 267.9 5.1% 24.7% 40.7% 70.5%

1 Total Adjusted EBITA includes Holding companies

Azelis achieved revenue of EUR 4.1bn, an increase of 45.3% compared to the prior year (+40.4% in constant currency), supported by positive industry trends as well as the benefits from the group's growing footprint and increased scale. Both Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals delivered strong results driven by volume growth and positive pricing trends. Revenue from Life Sciences increased by 40.7% to EUR 2.5bn, representing 60% of total group revenue, while Industrial Chemicals delivered revenue of EUR 1.6bn, an increase of 53.0% versus the prior year.

The 20.1% organic growth generated for the year reflects robust demand across most of the business. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 20.3%, while FX represented a 4.9% revenue tailwind.

(in millions of €) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Reported

Change 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 440.6 338.0 30.4% 1,811.6 1,232.3 47.0% 48.3% Gross Profit 102.2 79.41 28.7% 432.9 292.8 47.8% 49.2% Gross Profit Margin 23.2% 23.5%1 -29 bp 23.9% 23.8% 13 bp 15 bp Adjusted EBITDA 48.0 32.9 45.9% 226.8 134.1 69.1% 71.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.9% 9.7% 116 bp 12.5% 10.9% 163 bp 176 bp Adjusted EBITA 44.4 30.6 45.3% 215.4 125.3 71.9% 74.3% Adjusted EBITA Margin 10.1% 9.0% 104 bp 11.9% 10.2% 172 bp 184 bp Conversion Margin 43.5% 38.5%1 496 bp 49.8% 42.8% 696 bp 742 bp

1 Q4 2021 of EMEA includes reclassification in Azelis' income statement 2021 since the publication (in March 2022) of Azelis' Annual Report 2021, with no impact on previously reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA. Q4 2021 previously reported Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin and Conversion Margin were EUR 82.3m, 24.3% and 37.2%, respectively. Refer to p. 120 of the 2021 Annual Report and p. 24 of the H1 2022 Interim Financial Report.

Revenue in EMEA rose 30.4% to EUR 440.6m in the fourth quarter, bringing full year 2022 revenue to EUR 1,811.6m, representing a year-on-year increase of 47.0%, of which 27.0% was organic. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was EUR 262.9m, representing 21.3% of revenue growth for the full year, while FX headwinds reduced reported revenues by 1.3%. Our Life Sciences business benefitted from positive momentum, notably in Food Nutrition and in Personal Care. The recovery in the Pharma business, as well as the uplift in Agricultural Environmental Solutions also supported the business in the second half of the year. The group's Industrial Chemicals activities in the region benefitted from positive pricing momentum and our increased footprint.

In the first half of 2022, Azelis completed the acquisition of Umongo, a leading specialty distributor active in L&MWF (Lubricants Metalworking Fluids) in South Africa; Whitchem, a specialty distributor in CASE and AM&A (Advanced Materials Additives) in the UK; and Tunçkaya, a leading distributor of specialty food ingredients and additives in Turkey. In the second half of the year, Azelis further accelerated its growth strategy in the region with four more acquisitions. In October, we completed the acquisition of Chemical Partners, a specialty chemicals distributor active in the CASE and AM&A markets in Africa and the Middle East. We also closed the acquisition of the specialty lubricant distribution assets of Ak-tas in Turkey, and Eurotrading, a leading distributors of specialty chemicals to the personal care market in Italy. Finally, in November, Azelis completed the acquisition of Dagalti, a specialty chemicals distributor active in the Turkish AM&A market. These companies generated combined annual revenue of over EUR 330m for the full year 2022.

Gross profit grew 28.7% to EUR 102.2m in the fourth quarter, bringing the full year 2022 gross profit to EUR 432.9m, representing a year-on-year increase of 47.8%, of which 31.7% was organic, reflecting continued efficiency improvements in our pricing strategy as we leverage our growing scale. Adjusted EBITA grew 71.9% to EUR 215.4m, driving a 172 bp margin expansion to 11.9%. The margin expansion during the year implies a 696 bp increase in conversion margin, supported by the benefits of continuous efficiency programs.

(in millions of €) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Reported

Change 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 351.0 308.7 13.7% 1,549.9 1,164.2 33.1% 21.7% Gross Profit 84.5 76.51 10.5% 385.2 270.9 42.2% 30.8% Gross Profit Margin 24.1% 24.8%1 -70 bp 24.9% 23.3% 158 bp 159 bp Adjusted EBITDA 46.0 38.7 18.7% 221.1 143.7 53.8% 42.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.1% 12.5% 55 bp 14.3% 12.3% 192 bp 247 bp Adjusted EBITA 43.4 37.0 17.3% 211.9 137.6 53.9% 42.7% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.4% 12.0% 38 bp 13.7% 11.8% 185 bp 187 bp Conversion Margin 51.3% 48.4%1 298 bp 55.0% 50.8% 420 bp 428 bp

1 Q4 2021 of Americas includes reclassification in Azelis' income statement 2021 since the publication (in March 2022) of Azelis' Annual Report 2021, with no impact on previously reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA. Q4 2021 previously reported Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin and Conversion Margin were EUR 79.5m, 25.8% and 46.5%, respectively. Refer to p. 120 of the 2021 Annual Report and p. 24 of the H1 2022 Interim Financial Report.

Revenue in the Americas increased 13.7% to EUR 351.0m in Q4, bringing revenue in FY 2022 to EUR 1,549.9m, representing year-on-year growth of 33.1%. The group's activities in the Americas generated 11.0% organic growth, as continued pricing strength offset some of the impact of the destocking in the flavors fragrance business. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was EUR 124.2m, contributing 10.7% of revenue growth, and F/X translation represented an 11.5% tailwind in 2022.

During the year, Azelis entered South America with the acquisition of Rocsa, a specialty chemical distributor active in both Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals markets in Colombia, providing Azelis the platform to accelerate its footprint expansion in the region. Rocsa generated annual revenue of over EUR 120m for the full year 2022.

Gross profit increased by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, driving full year 2022 gross profit to EUR 385.2m, a step-up of 42.2% from the prior year, out of which 16.2% was organic. The gross profit expansion in the region was driven by the positive pricing trends, which offset some of the mix effect from new activities in South America and the temporary impact of destocking in flavors fragrances in the US. Adjusted EBITA grew 53.9% to EUR 211.9m, resulting in a conversion margin expansion of 420bp to 55.0% largely due to continuing efficiency gains.

(in millions of €) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Reported

Change 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 209.7 144.4 45.2% 747.5 430.8 73.5% 68.4% Gross Profit 38.0 27.41 38.9% 142.6 86.2 65.4% 60.6% Gross Profit Margin 18.1% 18.9%1 -83 bp 19.1% 20.0% -94 bp -88 bp Adjusted EBITDA 16.8 9.4 79.4% 64.5 33.7 91.3% 87.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.0% 6.5% 153 bp 8.6% 7.8% 80 bp 86 bp Adjusted EBITA 15.1 8.1 86.2% 58.1 29.6 96.1% 91.9% Adjusted EBITA Margin 7.2% 5.6% 159 bp 7.8% 6.9% 90 bp 96 bp Conversion Margin 39.8% 29.7%1 1012 bp 40.8% 34.4% 638 bp 658 bp

1 Q4 2021 of Asia Pacific includes reclassification in Azelis' income statement 2021 since the publication (in March 2022) of Azelis' Annual Report 2021, with no impact on previously reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA. Q4 2021 previously reported Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin and Conversion Margin were EUR 29.9m, 20.7% and 27.1%, respectively. Refer to p. 120 of the 2021 Annual Report and p. 24 of the H1 2022 Interim Financial Report.

In APAC, revenue grew 45.2% to EUR 209.7m in the fourth quarter, resulting in full year 2022 revenue of EUR 747.5m, representing year-on-year growth of 73.5%, of which 25.3% was organic. Demand held strong across most of the region, mitigating the slower growth in China during the year. In 2022, revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was EUR 185.9m, representing 43.2% of growth, while F/X provided a 5.1% growth uplift.

During the year, the group completed four acquisitions in Asia Pacific. In February, Azelis closed the acquisition of Catalite in Thailand, and in May, Azelis completed the acquisition of Chemo India. The acquisition of ChemSol in Malaysia was closed in September, and Azelis created a global platform for flavors and fragrances with the acquisition of Ashapura Aromas in India. These companies generated total combined annual revenue of EUR 170m in 2022.

Gross profit in Asia-Pacific increased 38.9% to EUR 38.0m in the fourth quarter, and full year gross profit to EUR 142.6m, representing year-on-year growth of 65.4%, of which 28.5% was organic. The 94 bp gross profit margin contraction was due to the mix effect from the first-time-time inclusion of acquisitions, as well as the slower activities in China during the year. Despite this, adjusted EBITA grew 96.1% year-on-year to EUR 58.1m, representing a 90 bp EBITA margin expansion, and conversion margin of 40.8%, translating to a 638 bp conversion margin step-up in 2022.

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Reported

Change 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Adjusted EBITA (in millions of €) -6.1 -8.3 -26.3% -28.5 -24.7 15.5% 15.5% As of Group Revenues -0.6% -1.1% 47 bp -0.7% -0.9% 18 bp 14 bp

Operating costs at the group's holding companies, which relate to the Group's non-operating entities as well as the headquarters in Belgium, were EUR 28.5m in 2022, compared to EUR 24.7m in the previous year. Relative to total group revenue, operating costs at the Group's holding companies were reduced from 0.9% to 0.7%.

OUTLOOK

Azelis' strategy of driving growth is underpinned by a consistently strengthening lateral value chain, supported by continuous investments in innovation capabilities and digitalization, as well as a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value. In line with this, the management is positive that it should be able to deliver 8-10% of revenue growth and 10-15 bps adjusted EBITA margin expansion per year over the medium-term.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

(in millions of €) 2022 2021 F/X

Translation M&A Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth Revenue 4,109.1 2,827.3 4.9% 20.3% 20.1% 45.3% Gross Profit 960.7 650.1 4.8% 18.2% 24.8% 47.8% Adjusted EBITA 456.9 267.9 5.1% 24.7% 40.7% 70.5%

(in millions of €) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Reported

Change 2022 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Life Sciences 613.8 498.6 23.1% 2,474.6 1,758.9 40.7% 36.3% Industrial Chemicals 387.5 291.0 33.2% 1,634.5 1,068.4 53.0% 47.2% Revenue 1,001.4 789.6 26.8% 4,109.1 2,827.3 45.3% 40.4% Gross Profit 224.7 183.2 22.7% 960.7 650.1 47.8% 43.0% Gross Profit Margin 22.4% 23.2% -76 bp 23.4% 23.0% 39 bp 42 bp Adjusted EBITDA 105.0 73.0 43.8% 484.7 287.8 68.4% 63.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.5% 9.2% 124 bp 11.8% 10.2% 162 bp 161 bp Adjusted EBITA 96.8 67.4 43.7% 456.9 267.9 70.5% 65.5% Adjusted EBITA Margin 9.7% 8.5% 113 bp 11.1% 9.5% 164 bp 163 bp Conversion Margin 43.1% 36.8% 630 bp 47.6% 41.2% 635 bp 623 bp Net Profit 8.2 20.3 -59.3% 218.9 70.2 211.7% 205.4% Adjusted Net Profit 218.9 98.2 122.9% 116.6%

Revenue increased 26.8% in the fourth quarter to EUR 1.0bn, driving full year 2022 revenue to EUR 4.1bn, a year-on-year increase of 45.3%, of which 20.1% was organic. The organic growth deceleration in the final quarter was in-line with the historical trend in the business as economic activities generally unwind for the holiday season. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was EUR 573m, representing a topline growth contribution of 20.3%, while FX resulted in a 4.9% currency tailwind for the full year.

Revenue in Life Sciences increased by 40.7% to EUR 2.5bn for the full year, supported by positive trends and market share gains in most end markets, as well as revenue growth contribution from acquisitions. Demand in Food Nutrition and Personal Care remained solid throughout the year, especially in EMEA and Asia Pacific. In North America, revenue growth deceleration in the second half of the year was driven by destocking in flavors fragrance. In Industrial Chemicals, revenue increased 53.0% to EUR 1.6bn for the full year, driven by the group's expanding footprint in the segment through recent acquisitions and a positive pricing environment.

Across our geographic markets, organic growth remained strong, with EMEA, Americas and APAC delivering 27.0%, 11.0% and 25.3% organic growth respectively.

Profitability

In the fourth quarter, gross profit increased by 22.7%, bringing the full year 2022 gross profit to EUR 960.7m, representing a year-on-year increase of 47.8%, of which 24.8% was organic. Gross profit margin expanded by 39 bp to 23.4% driven largely by the mix effect from the group's growing footprint and from continued price optimization initiatives.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 70.5% to EUR 456.9m, implying a 164 bp margin expansion. Strong topline growth and increasing scale efficiencies offset the impact of supply chain pressures and the mix effect from recent acquisitions. The group's ability to leverage its scale is reflected in the 635 bp expansion in conversion margin during the year.

Net financial expense for the year was EUR 73.8m, a 15.7% reduction from the prior year. The EUR 6.0m financial income relates to the adjusted fair value of certain financial instruments. Financial expense was reduced by 9.6% to EUR 79.8m, as the 25.9% reduction in interest expense was partially offset by higher financial costs driven by an increase in the fair value of put options from previous acquisitions, as well as the impact of hyperinflation notably in Turkey.

Tax expense in 2022 was EUR 95.8m, implying an effective tax rate (ETR) of 30.4%, versus 41.6% in the previous year. The high ETR was largely due to the costs related to the fair value adjustment of acquisition-related instruments and hyperinflation accounting, which are not tax-deductible.

Net profit for 2022 was EUR 218.9m, an increase of 122.9% compared to the adjusted net profit for 2021. Reported earnings per share for the period is EUR 0.91, while cash earnings per share was EUR 1.18, representing a year-on-year increase of 151.5% compared to 2021.

(in millions of €) 2022 2021 Operating Profit 388.4 207.8 Net Financial Expense -73.8 -87.5 Financial Income 6.0 0.7 Financial Expense -79.8 -88.3 Interest Expense on Bank Loans and Overdrafts -34.8 -46.9 Interest Lease Commitments -3.4 -3.0 Accelerated Amortization of Transaction Costs due to IPO 0.0 -19.6 Other Financial Cost -41.6 -18.8 Share of associates' result 0.1 -0.1 Profit Before Tax 314.7 120.2 Tax Expense -95.8 -50.0 Net Profit 218.9 70.2 One-off Cash and Non-cash Charges due to IPO: IPO Cost 0.0 8.4 Accelerated Amortization of Transaction Costs due to IPO 0.0 19.6 Adjusted Net Profit 218.9 98.2 Earnings per share 0.91 0.29 Adjusted earnings per share 0.91 0.41 Cash earnings per share 1.18 0.47

Cash flow and financing

(in millions of €) 2022 2021 Operating Cash Flow 458.9 205.5 Free Cash Flow 438.0 181.6 FCF Conversion 94.8% 67.1% Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions 13.8% 15.3% Net Indebtedness 1,161.9 870.7 Net Leverage 2.2 2.7

Net working capital to revenue normalized for acquisitions was 13.8% at the end of 2022, compared to 15.3% at the end of December 2021, driven by significant improvements in working capital management, as reflected in the reduction in working capital from 56 days to 50 days of revenue. The improvement in working capital also reflects the progress Azelis is making in integrating acquired companies, as financial policies align with the group. The working capital intensity of recent acquisitions also show modest improvement, although still well above group level.

Operating cash flow more than doubled to EUR 458.9m in 2022, supported by the significant improvement in working capital efficiency. Capital expenditure was EUR 18.4m, broadly stable compared to the prior year, as Azelis continues to invest in digital and IT infrastructure, and laboratory network to support long-term growth.

Free cash flow in 2022 was EUR 438.0m, representing a free cash flow conversion ratio of 94.8%, versus 67.1% in the 2021, which was impacted by higher investment in working capital to prepare for the unprecedented growth in the first quarter of 2022. The expansion in free cash flow conversion reflects our profit growth and the significant working capital improvement during the year, bringing the group closed to historical trends.

At the end of December 2022, net debt was EUR 1.2bn and the leverage ratio stood at 2.2x, versus 2.3x at the end of June 2022 and 2.7x at the end of December 2021. At the end of the period, the group had liquidity of EUR 647.2m in cash and unused credit facilities.

POST-CLOSING EVENTS

On the 10th of January 2023, Azelis completed the acquisition of Smoky Light, a distributor of smoke ingredients in the Benelux market. On the 31st of January 2023, we completed the acquisition of Chemiplas, one of the leading distributors of specialty chemicals, plastic raw materials and ingredients in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

On the 24th of January 2023, we announced that we have signed an agreement to acquire Lidorr Elements, one of Israel's leading specialty chemical distributors in crop-protection, industrial materials, and care nutrition. Closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of the year.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Date Event May 12th, 2023 Q1 2023 trading update June 8th, 2023 Annual General Meeting 2023 August 3rd, 2023 Half year 2023 results November 9th, 2023 Q3 2023 trading update

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Throughout its financial communication (Annual and Interim reports, website, press releases, presentations, etc.), Azelis presents certain financial measures and adjustments that are not in accordance with IFRS, or any other internationally accepted accounting principles. Certain of these measures are termed 'alternative performance measure' ("APM's") because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. For more information regarding these APM's, including definitions and calculation methodology, refer to the section 'Alternative performance measures' in the in the Annual Report 2022.

APPENDIX

All figures and tables contained in the appendix have been compiled in accordance with the IFRS accounting and valuation principles, as adopted within the European Union. The applied valuation principles, as published in the latest annual report at 31 December 2022, were applied for the figures included in this press release.

The statutory auditor, PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL, represented by Peter Van den Eynde, has completed the audit of the Azelis Group NV consolidated financial statements, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and which is characterized by a consolidated statement of financial position total of EUR 4,976,725 thousand and a profit for the year of EUR 218,879 thousand.

The statutory auditor has issued an unqualified report without emphasis of matter paragraph dated 1 March 2023 on the company's consolidated accounts as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022, and has confirmed that the accounting data reported in the accompanying press release is consistent, in all material respects, with the accounts from which it has been derived.

For the annual report 2022 and the full audit report of the statutory auditor we refer to Azelis' website.

Consolidated income statement for the period ended 31 December

(in thousands of €) 2022 2021 Revenue 4,109,102 2,827,295 Other operating income 15,795 8,470 Total income 4,124,897 2,835,765 Costs for goods and consumables -3,164,155 -2,185,622 Gross profit 960,742 650,143 Employee benefits expenses -284,952 -232,215 External services and other expenses -202,632 -150,731 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment -27,845 -19,901 Amortization of intangible assets -56,887 -39,483 Operating profit loss (-) 388,426 207,813 Financial income 6,008 731 Financial expenses -79,823 -88,278 Net financial expense -73,815 -87,547 Share of result of associates 59 -68 Profit loss (-) before tax 314,670 120,198 Income tax income expense (-) -95,791 -49,973 Net profit loss (-) for the period from continuing operations 218,879 70,225 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 213,193 67,756 Non-controlling interests 5,686 2,469 Net profit loss (-) for the period 218,879 70,225 in in Basic earnings per share 0.91 0.29 Diluted earnings per share 0.91 0.29

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of €) 2022 2021 Assets Goodwill 2,174,256 1,803,266 Intangible assets 1,170,486 1,004,258 Property, plant and equipment 57,884 53,008 Right of Use assets 96,982 65,582 Investments in associates 235 180 Other financial assets 11,758 1,355 Deferred tax assets 20,605 10,482 Total non-current assets 3,532,206 2,938,131 Inventories 627,735 467,473 Trade and other receivables 538,381 428,950 Income tax receivables 9,963 4,432 Other financial assets 280 1,522 Cash and cash equivalents 268,160 141,293 Total current assets 1,444,519 1,043,670 Total assets 4,976,725 3,981,801 Equity Share capital 5,680,000 5,680,000 Reserves -3,701,231 -3,617,020 Retained earnings 192,570 96,817 Unappropriated result 213,193 67,756 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 2,384,532 2,227,553 Non-controlling interests 55,145 23,792 Total equity 2,439,677 2,251,345 Loans and borrowings 1,178,394 840,030 Lease obligations 81,168 54,078 Employee benefit obligations 8,525 8,822 Provisions 4,597 4,127 Other non-current liabilities 98,264 9,655 Deferred tax liabilities 190,755 135,315 Total non-current liabilities 1,561,703 1,052,027 Bank overdrafts 30,412 40,524 Loans and borrowings 125,323 62,604 Lease obligations 20,390 15,200 Provisions 3,544 1,981 Income tax payables 23,989 17,046 Trade and other payables 771,687 541,074 Total current liabilities 975,345 678,429 Total liabilities 2,537,048 1,730,456 Total equity and liabilities 4,976,725 3,981,801

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in thousands of €) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit loss (-) for the period 218,879 70,225 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses 84,733 59,384 Net financial expense 73,815 87,547 Cost of share-based payment 839 Expenses related to IPO included in Net profit loss for the period 8,360 Income tax income expense 95,791 49,973 Share of result of associates -59 68 Change in inventories -65,751 -101,373 Change in trade and other receivables and other investments 27,194 -47,901 Change in trade and other payables 22,340 80,395 Change in provisions 1,140 -1,226 Cash flow from operating activities 458,921 205,452 Income tax paid -90,327 -43,540 Net cash flow from operating activities 368,594 161,912 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -18,443 -18,288 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -553,665 -633,883 Net cash flow from investing activities -572,108 -652,171 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of lease obligation -22,795 -17,263 Proceeds from shareholders for issue of equity 930,000 Dividend payment to shareholders of the group -7,012 Purchase of treasury shares -2,999 Expenses related to capital increase (part through equity) -50,525 Expenses related to capital increase (part of operating income) -8,360 Interest paid -41,175 -72,016 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 640,621 909,653 Repayments of loans and borrowings -217,377 -1,231,342 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings -2,193 -8,338 Other cash flows from financing activities -6,031 Net cash flow from financing activities 341,039 451,809 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 137,525 -38,450 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -546 -477 Cash and cash equivalents minus Bank overdraft at beginning of the period 100,769 139,696 Cash and cash equivalents minus Bank overdraft at December 31 237,748 100,769

NOTES AND DISCLAIMER

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 63 countries across the globe with +3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than +59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

This announcement may contain statement relevant to Azelis Group NV (the "Company") and/or its affiliated companies (collectively "Azelis" or the "Azelis Group") which are not historical facts and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements, include, without limitation, those relating to the future business prospects, revenue, working capital, liquidity, capital needs, interest costs and income, in each case relating to the Azelis Group.

The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of and are based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of this announcement. They involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees for future performance of the Azelis Group and should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward looking statements. These include without limitation economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Azelis' financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in Azelis' key markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets and trends in Azelis' principal industries or economies.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. When considering forward looking statements, careful consideration should be given to the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, as well as factors described in any other document published by the Company with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ("FSMA") or on the Azelis website (www.azelis.com/investor-relations) from time to time, including the prospectus related to the admission to trading of the securities of Azelis Group NV on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels dated 14 September 2021. No undue reliance should be placed on such forward looking statements which are relevant only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by the FSMA, Euronext or otherwise in accordance with applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Related to the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey (EUR 7m), and the increase in fair value of put options driven by the outperformance of past acquisitions (EUR 18m)

2 Based on 2022 Net Profit attributable to equity shareholders of EUR 213.2m and 233.8m shares outstanding as of 31/12/2022

3 Two Ringier Technology Awards for food nutrition and personal care, and a bronze at the Sensory Bar awards at in-cosmetics Global 2022.

