As a metaverse integrated with music, DiscoverFeed enables users to visit and experience world-famous clubs in the virtual world. Its native token, DMCCOIN (DMCC), will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 3, 2023 to further expand its global reach and help achieve its vision.

Introducing DiscoverFeed

DiscoverFeed is a project that will provide a new environment where users can share emotions and excitement with their friends through music by its Music x Metaverse technology.

As a browser-type metaverse, DiscoverFeed can be accessed on a user's smartphone or PC immediately. There are plenty of services and functions that users can enjoy. 75 famous clubs in the world are completely replicated as a virtual club on the metaverse. Through DiscoverFeed, users can go to clubs that are far away and even go into the DJ booth.

Furthermore, users can enjoy open chat while listening to DJ play, or enjoy private chat with people in the virtual club. They can even send gifts to chat buddies so that they could be closer friends. In addition to the club area, there's also a shopping area where users can show themselves as fashionable avatars, which will bring users more fun in the virtual club and the park.

DiscoverFeed will also issue 1,000 Virtual Club Membership NFT ("Club Memberships") per Club. And since up to 75 clubs will participate, there will be up to 75 different club memberships.

DiscoverFeed plans to partner with 25 clubs in Southeast Asia, 30 clubs in Europe, and 20 clubs in North and South America by the end of 2023. It has already signed several clubs in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, and will continue to add more exciting clubs to the metaverse. It will provide users with a great club experience that they would not be able to go to on a daily basis.

Through DiscoverFeed, music fans from all over the world can gather in a virtual space to create new music experiences, share emotions and excitement, and revolutionize the music industry together.

About DMCC Token

DMCCOIN (DMCC) is the utility token that can be used as a means of payment within DiscoverFeed. It can be used to pay DJs, creators, engineers, and other collaborators. It also acts as a means of fundraising and building a unique token economy model.

Based on ERC-20, DMCC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 52.5% is provided for the reward pool for all who contribute to the ecosystem, 26.5% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for investors, and the remaining 16% is reserved.

DMCC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 3, 2023. Investors who are interested in DiscoverFeed can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

