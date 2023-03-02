

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland-based building materials business CRH plc (CRH) on Thursday announced an increase in revenues and profit in 2022.



Profit before tax from continuing operations increased to $3.47 billion, from $3.10 billion in the prior-period.



Profit after tax from continuing operations increased to $2.68 billion, from $2.44 billion in the prior-period. On a per-share basis, earnings increased to $3.48, from $3.03 in the previous year.



Group profit increased to $3.87 billion, from $2.62 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share increased to $5.03, from $3.26 in the year 2021.



Revenue increased 12 percent to $32.72 billion, from $29.21 billion in 2021.



Shares of CRH closed Wednesday's trading at $47.46, up $0.15 or 0.32 percent from the previous close.



