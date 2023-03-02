Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2023 | 09:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Eco Baltia to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 2, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Eco Baltia have been admitted to trading
on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Riga as of today. 

The size of Eco Baltia bond issue is EUR 8 million. The nominal value of bonds
is 1 000 EUR with annual coupon rate 8%, paid twice a year. Maturity date of
the bonds is set on February 17, 2026. 

The listing of Eco Baltia bonds follows its public offering to Latvian and
Lithuanian investors. Based on demand for the bonds, the offering was
oversubscribed more than 3.5 times with total volume of 28.49 million EUR from
more than 250 private and institutional investors. 

CEO of Nasdaq Riga Daiga Auzina-Melalksne: "We are excited to partner with Eco
Baltia and delighted to celebrate their successful entry to stock exchange. We
look forward to growing our partnership and supporting Eco Baltia growth and we
wish the company success in achieving their further business and sustainability
goals!" 

"Joining the capital markets and listing our inaugural bonds on Nasdaq stock
exchange is significant milestone for Eco Baltia, signaling confidence in our
growth prospect and providing access to a wider range of investors in the
future. We are determined to fulfill our strategic goals by expanding our
operations and promoting circular economy in international level and balance
our growth ambitions with strong ESG strategy, financial discipline and
transparency, ensuring that we meet our obligations to the investors and other
stakeholders," says Maris Simanovics, Chairman of the Management Board at Eco
Baltia. 

"Funds raised from investors will be used for acquisitions to achieve the
strategic goal of developing the environmental and waste management group as a
strong regional leader. Listing the bonds on the public market will also
undoubtedly increase Eco Baltia's visibility to investors," says Vytautas
Plunksnis, Partner at INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of Eco Baltia. 



Eco Baltia group is the largest environmental and waste management group in the
Baltics, providing the full-cycle waste management solutions from waste
collection and sorting to secondary raw material logistics, wholesale and raw
material processing as well as PET and PE/PP plastics recycling. 

In the first nine months of 2022, the Eco Baltia group reached its highest
consolidated net turnover up to date - €154.9 mn. Consolidated net turnover
almost doubled, compared to first 9 months of 2021, when consolidated net
turnover was €78.5 mn. In September 2022, the group expanded its operations
outside of the Baltics, with its PET recycling arm AS PET Baltija, one of the
largest PET recyclers in Northern Europe, completing the acquisition of a
leading Czech fibre producer TESIL Fibres. In January 2023 Eco Baltia also
completed acquistion of Latvian street and road maintance company Pilsetas Eko
Serviss. 

The group companies employ more than 2,300 employees in Latvia, Lithuania, and
Czech Republic. Its leading companies are PET Baltija, Eco Baltia vide,
Pilsetas Eko Serviss, Latvijas Zalais punkts, Nordic Plast, JUMIS, Czech TESIL
Fibres and Lithuania-based Ecoservice. 

Shareholders of Eco Baltia are private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund
(52.81%), the European Bank for the Reconstruction and Development (30.51%) and
management of the company (16.68%). 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
