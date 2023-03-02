

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Hunting PLC (HTG), an international energy services group on Thursday announced the launch of Hunting 2030 Strategy, a broad-based strategy to grow and evolve the company through the remainder of the decade and beyond.



The strategy aims to leverage existing expertise to diversify revenue across non-oil and gas sub-sectors, pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. It envisages a long-term EBITDA margin target of 15 percent as well as a sustainable and growing dividend policy targeting an average increase of approximately 10 percent per annum until the end of 2030.



Continued focus on precision engineering to service the global oil and gas market, growing the Subsea Technologies operating segment, establishment and development of the Energy Transition Sales Group, as well as continued development of non-oil and gas revenue are the strategic initiatives the group plans to pursue as part of the new strategy.



Shares of Hunting closed Wednesday's trading at 334 pence, up 3.50 pence or 1.06 percent from the previous close.



