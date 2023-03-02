Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, expands availability of its AirSpeed Ascent high-performance air cushioning system into the EU. The high-pressure air system produces patented, square-pattern hybrid cushioning (HC), providing more surface area to absorb shock for superior product protection.

AirSpeed HC Renew film is made of a minimum of 30 percent post-consumer recycled content. The Pregis mono-material (polyethylene) film was designed in accordance of Circular Economy Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) guidelines, aiming to make flexible packaging circular in Europe by 2025.

Users will benefit from the on-demand system's compact design, saving valuable floorspace, and speed of up to 30 meters per minute. The ergonomic Ascent allows for easy, one-person roll changeover and there are no exposed parts to protect packers.

Additionally, the Ascent is engineered with "smart logic", which recognises and calibrates the optimal system settings as film is loaded onto the machine. This "load and go" efficiency simplifies machine operation with no adjustments required, eliminating human error.

"As e-commerce retail and direct-to-consumer fulfilment have become mainstream, it's more important for companies to pay attention to their damage rates, which can have a catastrophic impact on profits and the environment," said Manon Canisius, product manager air cushioning at Pregis. "Pregis' AirSpeed Ascent meets volume demands while HC provides premium protection for high-value, breakable items, minimising damage costs and enhancing customer experience."

The system creates strong, consistent seals giving HC superior air retention compared to competitive solutions. The application is ideal for heavier products within the automotive, industrial parts, home accessories, consumer electronics, and smaller equipment industries.

