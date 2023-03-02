Business owners can use this effective tax rebate claim service, announced by Bottomline Concepts, to claim up to $26,000 per employee in ERC tax refund, in 2023, even if they have already received PPP loans.

North Miami Beach, Miami--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - This Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) rebate application service has been introduced by BottomLine Concepts to help employers take advantage of several changes to the program, which have expanded the maximum claimable amount up to $26,000 per employee ($10K is the average for companies that received PPP).

The financial team at BottomLine Concepts specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses to maximize their rebates, using several changes to the ERC guidelines. While the program initially offered only $5,000 per employee, BottomLine Concepts can now help employers claim up to $26,000 per employee, with no upper limit on funding.

Businesses that have already enrolled in, or received loans through, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are also eligible for rebates, using the new application service. Unlike the PPP, however, rebates claimed through BottomLine Concepts are not a loan, never require repayment, and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

