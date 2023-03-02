Sparta Group: Sparta Releases Q1 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announces it has released its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation's Q1 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Sparta's website at www.spartagroup.ca.

Sparta's Environment division, and specifically the electronic waste operation, saw considerable progress in Q1. This included the launch of a verified carbon credit program to help customers achieve sustainability goals, as well as the opening of an e-waste upcycling operation in the Middle East. The Oman facility is the first of its kind in this region of the world and will handle a significant amount of waste, some of which the country has been stockpiling for years as government officials hoped for the right recycling operation to come along. Although considerable groundwork was done in Q1 2023 and throughout 2022 to lay the foundation for both the carbon credit program and the Oman facility opening, Sparta will start to reap the benefits of these new revenue streams in the months and years to come.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

