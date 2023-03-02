Recombinant Proteins Market To Reach USD 3,203.7 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recombinant proteins market was worth USD 1,367.3 million in 2022, and it will grow at a rate of 11.2%, to reach USD 3,203.7 million by 2030, as claimed by P&S Intelligence in one of its reports.





Increasing Usage of Recombinant Protein Drugs for Rare Disorders

The increasing incidence of numerous rare disorders, including multiple sclerosis, cerebral apoplexy, neutropenia, anemia, and dwarfism, is pushing up the requirement for drugs made from recombinant proteins.

Moreover, these biologics are utilized for the enhancement of new-age therapies for severe chronic ailments, such as cancer, CVDs, endocrinal ailments, and viral sicknesses.

Biologic Discovery & Development Is a Major Use of Recombinant Proteins

Biologics dominate the industry, under the drug discovery and development sub-segment, with a share of about 60%, and they will grow the fastest in the future.

This is because of the rising focus of biopharma and pharma companies on growing their biologics and biosimilars research & development portfolios, producing new technologies, and further enhancing the bioprocessing science.

This is itself an outcome of the increasing requirement for biopharmaceuticals, their wide applications, and the rising competition amongst the key players.

Pharma Firms in APAC Rapidly Upping Their Purchase of Recombinant Proteins

North America had the largest share, of 45%, because of the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious ailments and favorable initiatives of the government.

Moreover, the growing requirement for these products in the R&D studies being executed by the main players is boosting the regional industry.

APAC will grow the fastest in the years to come, ascribed to the extensive growth in pharma CDMO efforts in the recent past.

Furthermore, the increasing population, its growing demand for an enhanced access to drugs, and the increasing affordability of biopharmaceuticals, with the launch of generics, are responsible for the growth of the industry.

Growth Factors and Chemokines Are Used Most Widely

The growth factors and chemokines category conquered the market, and its growth will be at a rate of about 12% in the future. This can be credited to the use of chemokines and growth factors in numerous research studies for cancer, COVID-19, neurobiology, and HIV/AIDS and immunology.

Moreover, the usage of cytokines and growth factors for research could unlock the secrets of molecular biology. For example, there is a prodigious potential for developing insulin with the use of KP1 and quickening the wound healing procedure in diabetic patients, who account for a substantial chunk of the population worldwide.

Recombinant Protein Market Segmentation Coverage

Recombinant Protein Market by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Recombinant Protein Market by Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Biotechnology Research

Academic Research Studies

Diagnostics

Recombinant Protein Market by Product

Growth Factors and Chemokines

Immune Response Proteins

Structural Proteins

Membrane Proteins

Kinase Proteins

Regulatory Proteins

Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes

Adhesion Molecules and Receptors

Recombinant Protein Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

