Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Food Truck Market to Reach USD 6.46 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Convenient Food and Mobile Dining Grows, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the food truck market size is gaining momentum, with market value expected to rise from USD 4.41 billion in 2025 to USD 4.71 billion in 2026, before reaching USD 6.46 billion by 2031, registering a 6.52% CAGR during 2026-2031. Rising demand for convenient, affordable meals, growing urban events, social media-driven food discovery, and the appeal of lower-overhead business models are creating new opportunities for food truck operators. The shift toward electric vehicles is also influencing fleet investments as businesses respond to tighter emission requirements.

Food Truck Market Trends and Drivers

Low-CAPEX Franchising Opens New Growth Opportunities for Food Truck Operators

Franchise models are gaining traction in the food truck sector by making it easier for new operators to enter the business. Established brands provide equipment, operational support, recipes, and supplier networks, helping shorten the setup process. As labor and food costs rise, independent operators are increasingly turning to franchising to benefit from shared resources and greater operating efficiency.

Electric Food Trucks Gain Traction as Operators Seek Lower Operating Costs

Electric food trucks are gaining interest as operators look for ways to reduce fuel costs and meet stricter emissions requirements. Supportive regulations, expanding charging infrastructure, and lower operating expenses are encouraging the shift away from conventional engines. As more cities provide charging options at event locations, electric drivetrains are likely to see wider adoption across the food truck market.

"Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework that combines reported market information with structured industry assessment, helping decisionmakers interpret food truck market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth prospects through a clearly defined and comparable analytical approach," says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Food Truck Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for the food truck market, supported by urbanization and a strong street-food culture. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are seeing greater use of organized vending spaces, digital payments, and improved infrastructure. While varying regulations remain a challenge, lower operating costs and local vehicle manufacturing continue to support market expansion.

North America remains a major market for food trucks, with the United States leading regional demand. Supportive licensing reforms and initiatives in emerging cities are helping food truck businesses expand beyond established hubs. In Canada, multicultural communities continue to support demand for diverse food offerings, while seasonal conditions influence business activity throughout the year.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/food-truck-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Food Truck Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Vans

Trailers

Trucks

Carts and Tuk-tuks

By Length

Up to 14 ft

14 to 22 ft

Above 22 ft

By Cuisine/Menu

Fast Food

Vegan/Plant-based

Bakery and Desserts

Ethnic/Fusion

Beverage-only

By Ownership Model

Independent Operators

Franchise Chains

Corporate / Institutional Fleets

By Powertrain

Internal-Combustion

All-Electric

Hybrid

By Service Model

Roaming/Event-based

Semi-Permanent Pods and Parks

Food Truck Industry Companies

Prestige Food Trucks

Cruising Kitchens, LLC

VS Veicoli Speciali

M&R Specialty Trailers and Trucks

Food Truck Company BV

United Food Trucks United LLC

MSM Catering Manufacturing Inc.

Shanghai Mobile Kitchen Solutions

Karpatia Trucks

Custom Concessions

Futuristo Trailers

Legion Food Trucks

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Automotive Air Filter Market Share: The automotive air filter market is projected to grow from USD 5.43 billion in 2026 to USD 7.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for cleaner air inside vehicles, growing awareness of vehicle maintenance, and the need for efficient filtration systems to protect engines and improve vehicle performance.

Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-air-filter-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Used Truck Market Trends: The Used Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 55.38 billion in 2026 to USD 70.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by demand for cost-effective commercial transportation, increasing logistics and freight activities, growing preference for pre-owned trucks among fleet operators, and the need for affordable vehicle solutions across various industries.

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