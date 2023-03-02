Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix") today announced the publication of two articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The first, entitled "Dual mechanism: Epigenetic inhibitor apabetalone reduces SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variant spike binding and attenuates SARS-CoV-2 RNA induced inflammation" by Fu et al., was published in International Immunopharmacology, and positions apabetalone as a variant-independent therapeutic for post COVID-19 conditions.

The article is published online HERE.

International Immunopharmacology Publication Highlights Include:

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, binds human lung cells via interaction of the viral spike protein and the cell surface receptor called angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)

Apabetalone treatment reduces ACE2 to decrease binding of viral spike proteins including spike proteins from both the Delta and Omicron variants

Apabetalone treatment also opposes the induction of COVID-related inflammatory mediators, in response to virus-mimicking stimulation of human lung cells

This research highlights apabetalone's potential to counter short- and long-term pathologic consequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and positions it as a "variant-independent COVID therapeutic"

The second article, "Epigenetic BET reader inhibitor apabetalone (RVX-208) counters proinflammatory aortic gene expression in a diet induced obesity mouse model and in human endothelial cells" by Wasiak et al., was published in Atherosclerosis, and provides new mechanistic insights in to apabetalone's reduction of cardiovascular risk in obese patients.

The article is published online HERE.

Atherosclerosis Publication Highlights Include:

Apabetalone treatment was evaluated in a diet induced obesity (DIO) mouse model

Mice on a high-fat diet had greater levels of vascular inflammation markers in the aorta, compared with those on a low-fat diet

Apabetalone treatment reduced the expression of pro-inflammatory genes in the high-fat diet fed mice compared to untreated controls

Vascular inflammation is prevalent in obese patients and is a significant driver of negative cardiac events

This study helps us better understand the mechanism behind the observed cardioprotective benefits of apabetalone in the BETonMACE clinical trial

Finally, Resverlogix announced today its participation in the upcoming scientific conference hosted by the American College of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation (ACC.23/WCC) in New Orleans, LA. A poster, entitled "Epigenetic BET Reader Inhibitor Apabetalone / RVX-208 Counters Profibrotic and Contractile Activity of Cardiac Fibroblast with Potential Benefit for Heart Failure", will be presented by Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, on Sunday March 5th, 2023.

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, small molecule, therapeutic candidate with an epigenetic mechanism of action. It is a BD2 (bromodomain) selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor that works in preventing and treating disease by regulating the expression of disease-causing genes.

Due to the extensive role for BET proteins in the human body, apabetalone can simultaneously target multiple disease-related biological processes representing to a new way to treat chronic disease. Apabetalone is the only drug of its class that is well tolerated for chronic administration, with an established safety record in human clinical trials, including over 4200 patient-years of safety data across ten trials.

Cardiology:

Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food & Drug Administration - for a major cardiovascular indication, following the ground-breaking findings from its Phase 3 study, BETonMACE. Data from this trial showed apabetalone may prevent major adverse cardiac events among high-risk cardiovascular disease patients who also have type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Post COVID-19 Conditions:

Persistent symptoms, lasting weeks or months after the initial infection, are commonly reported for COVID-19 patients. Apabetalone has the potential to act against COVID-19 with a unique dual-mechanism: first by preventing the virus from entering cells and replicating; and second by averting excessive inflammatory reactions that can cause severe and lasting damage. Through this dual-mechanism, apabetalone may reduce the duration and severity of persistent symptoms and improve the long-term outcomes of COVID-19 patients.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

