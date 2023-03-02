Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference: March 7, 2023

Roth Capital Conference: March 12 - 14, 2023

Investor Summit: March 29, 2023

Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in three investor conferences in March 2023, to provide an update on the company's business.

John Krier, President and CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference on March 7, 2023, held in Las Vegas, and will also participate in the Roth Capital Conference on March 12 - 14, 2023, held in Dana Point, California. Mr. Krier will also join the Investor Summit being held virtually on March 29, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present in a group format at each of these conferences. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings are encouraged to register online, through the individual conference platforms. The presentations for the conferences can be found on the company's investor relations page at https://www.dynatronics.com/investors/.



About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

