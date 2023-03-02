Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce), ("BGF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the preliminary exploration results of the Emberton property located near town of Chartierville, in the southern region of Quebec. The Company identified a 4 km long placer gold dispersal trail originating out of a glacial cirque mountain valley formation on the Canadian side of the Quebec/New Hampshire border.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, stated, "The discovery of gold grains over a large area is a strong indication that one more paleoplacer gold channels, similar to the Ditton and Beauce Gold properties, could be found in Chartierville." Mr. Levasseur further stated, "Our objectives are to evaluate the potential for an economic placer gold deposit and to find indications that could lead to future bedrock lode gold discoveries."

Image 1: BGF and Consorminex Gold Samples, 4 KM Glacial Drift

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Emberton Property Exploration Update:

Comprised of 35 mining claims, the Emberton property is located 5 km southeast of the municipality of Chartierville and 6 km south of the Ditton property. The Company's summer and fall 2022 exploration of the property consisted of a bulk sampling program, a field survey of the acquired historical Consorminex gold samples and a study of available geological data. The Company identification of a 4 km long, gold-bearing glacial drift dispersal trail originating out of a glacial cirque mountain valley formation on the Canadian side of the Quebec/New Hampshire border. The property lies within the Frontenac geological formation, which is part of the Appalachian Province

The Company collected 15 (200-litre) bulk samples at depths of 1 to 3 meters of quaternary overburden. Samples were reduced to heavy mineral concentrates. Gold grain count, weight, and characterization are still in progress at the Coalia Laboratory in Thetford Mines, Quebec. Preliminary results recuperated gold grains of different sizes of up to 2mm in length. Shown in Image 1 are BGF samples SC, E-21-1, E-21-2, E-9-1. The grains are observed as coarse and delicate with relatively homogeneous aspect ratios. The heavy mineral concentrates are sent to a laboratory to assay for fine to non-visible gold. The combined results of the assays and weighted gold grains per sample will be combined for a final gold grade reported in grams per cubic meter.

In 1985, the Quebec government decreed the state ownership of mineral rights in southern Quebec. In anticipation to the changes, the Geological Survey of Canada and the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources were mandated to study the region's mineral potential. Prospectors and exploration companies followed shortly.

In 1984 the Geological Survey of Canada undertook a heavy mineral survey of alluvial deposits at a reconnaissance scale throughout southern Quebec. Two samples from a stream on the Emberton property were taken using a portable suction dredge. The dredge was usually allowed to run for about half an hour, which means a processing rate of about 0.4 m 3 /hour collecting 3 to 5 kg of pre-concentrates. Heavy mineral concentrates of 30 to 40 grams were sent out for chemical analyses. Results for gold returned 43.88 g/t Au for sample 21E06841174 and 6.47 g/t Au for sample 21E06841169. (Reference; GSC Report DP 1145, 1985, Y.T Maurice & M. Mercier)

In February 2022, the Company received an important collection of never-before-published historical exploration data that included physical gold samples from local prospector, Pierre Paquette (please read BGF press releases February 23 and May 20, of 2022). In 1989, Mr Paquette, via a federal-provincial mineral development agreement grant, commissioned Consorminex, a heavy mineral geochemical exploration company located in Gatineau, Quebec, to explore the Emberton property. Glacial till samples of about 100 liters each were taken partly in fields, terraces and along the banks of tributaries at intervals of 50 m each. Gold grains were extracted from heavy mineral concentrates weighing about 100 to 200 grams. 26 samples contained gold grains greater than 100 um (micrometers). The top five Consorminex samples shown in the image above are 4B, 5A, 5B, 9B and 16B.

Although the Paquette Collection and the historical documentation demonstrate the exploration work and sampling was done with a high degree of professionalism, the work was done prior to the CIM reporting standards National Instrument 43-101 and therefore it cannot not be relied upon until they can be confirmed. The Company does however consider the historical Consorminex physical gold samples and the GSC data to be relevant to investors as they continue to indicate to the presence of gold mineralization.

The company is optimistic the Emberton property holds a high potential for additional placer and lode gold discoveries following positive gold results. Further exploration for placer gold deposits is necessary to confirm the existence of a Tertiary paleoplacer gold channel deep within the glacial cirque valley. This will involve conducting geophysical surveys followed by sonic drilling. Additionally, the company plans to implement a glacial drift-prospecting program to study the dispersion of gold or mineral signatures in the eroded till. The program's findings could provide valuable insights that may lead to the discovery of lode gold or economically viable placer gold deposits.

Jean Bernard, B,Sc. Geo., is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to lode gold exploration in the Beauce and Megantic region of Southern Quebec. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, , Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

