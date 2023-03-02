Watershed becomes a Google Cloud ReadySustainability partner

The partnership streamlines climate action for organizations that utilize both Watershed and Google Cloud technologies

Watershed, the enterprise climate platform, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate climate action for joint organizations by providing them access to Watershed's purpose-built climate software. This partnership formally designates Watershed as part of the Google Cloud Ready Sustainability program. Since its founding in 2019, Watershed has been built from the ground up on Google Cloud. It will continue to evolve its enterprise climate platform-which includes measurement and reporting functionalities-using Google Cloud.

As climate disclosure requirements expand around the world-including anticipated rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-businesses must prepare to meet high standards of rigor and auditability. Watershed's partnership with Google Cloud streamlines climate measurement and reporting by leveraging Google Cloud tools like BigQuery for fast and accurate translation of business to carbon data.

"High-quality carbon data is the foundation of Watershed: we rely on accurate, granular emissions measurement to drive meaningful climate action for our customers," said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. "Our evolving partnership with Google Cloud will help us deliver best-in-class climate measurement, reporting, and action to organizations as they navigate increasingly complex disclosure environments and work to mitigate the climate crisis."

"We're entering a new era of sustainability-driven business transformation. Cloud is key to enabling and accelerating that transition, and enterprises are harnessing purpose-built software like Watershed. We're delighted to make Watershed's leading platform available through the Google Cloud Ready Sustainability program. All of our customers need to measure, reduce, and report their climate impacts and accelerate action. We are very excited to be working with Watershed to help our customers on this urgent and important journey to net zero," said Justin Keeble, managing director of global sustainability at Google Cloud

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like Walmart, BlackRock, Airbnb, Stripe, Klarna, and Block use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reduction-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality offsets; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. For more information, please visit https://watershed.com/.

