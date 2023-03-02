SkyBridge Capital and Al Maskari Holding Announce Partnerships with Casper Labs

Amid growing global interest in enterprise blockchain solutions, Anthony Scaramucci-led firm and privately owned holding company of the Al Maskari portfolio partner with Casper Labs, the leading enterprise blockchain firm

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm, and Al Maskari Holding, the privately owned holding company of the Al Maskari portfolio, today announced strategic, long-term partnerships with Casper Labs, a leading enterprise blockchain software and services provider. Amid Casper's growing footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, SkyBridge Capital and Al Maskari Holding will provide strategic support to Casper Labs, along with the broader Casper community, including business development, investor relations and marketing services. Additionally, the firms are acquiring warrants to become shareholders in Casper Labs.





"Casper Labs has demonstrated a commitment to facilitating blockchain adoption within public and private sector organizations," said Nabyl Al Maskari, Executive Chairman of Al Maskari Holding. "We believe that the company is well positioned to develop these applications and that the UAE market, with its proven track record as an early adopter of emerging technologies, will be a key launching pad for it."

"Over the past several years, Casper Labs has firmly cemented itself as a major player in the global blockchain marketplace," said Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital. "We share Casper's vision that blockchain technology will play an integral role in the future of global commerce, especially at the enterprise level, and believe the team and technology are primed to outperform. We look forward to helping accelerate their growth."

Al Maskari Holding, SkyBridge Capital and Casper Labs are all participating in Investopia | SALT 2023 , a global investment conference taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 2-3, 2023. The event is co-hosted by SALT, a global thought leadership and networking forum affiliated with SkyBridge, and Investopia, an investment platform launched by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

"We founded this company on the belief that the biggest users of blockchain technology would ultimately be large-scale enterprises and government organizations - and this vision has driven every decision we've made from day one," said Mrinal Manohar, chief executive officer and co-founder at Casper Labs. "Partnering with firms of SkyBridge's and Al Maskari Holding's caliber marks an exciting milestone in our journey, and promises to open the door to countless new opportunities at a time of historically high demand for enterprise-grade blockchain technology."

In January 2023, Casper Labs published the "State of Enterprise Blockchain Adoption" report. The company polled more than 500 executives of enterprise organizations across the United States, United Kingdom and China markets; among other findings, it revealed that more than 87% of respondents plan to invest in blockchain technology in 2023. The full report is available for download here .

Casper Labs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. Casper Labs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/ .

Al Maskari Holding (AMH) is the privately owned holding company of the Al Maskari portfolio and controls the family's operating subsidiaries, joint venture companies, strategic partnerships, and private equity. Learn more at https://almaskariholding.com/ .

SkyBridge Capital is a global multi-asset alternative investment firm, with a significant focus on fintech and venture capital. The firm, founded by Anthony Scaramucci in 2005 as a hedge fund investment firm, has grown over the past two years to encompass opportunities related to digital assets, an emerging asset class that is reshaping the future of finance. Learn more at https://www.skybridge.com/

