SOJI AI ("SOJI"), a specialist AI-driven software solutions company and Airborne Capital Limited ("Airborne Capital"), a specialist aircraft asset manager and aviation advisor, today, 15 December, formally announced their partnership.

SOJI have built an aviation-focused, agentic AI system, which fully understands unstructured technical records and can instantly read, structure, review, and contextualise this information for the user. Supported by the investment of both intellectual and financial capital from Airborne Capital, SOJI are accelerating the development of AI enabled software solutions for MROs, Airlines, Lessors and OEMs.

Combining decades of aviation experience with cutting edge AI technology, this unique partnership will create products and high quality technical services which:

Cut through traditional, manually intensive processes,

Facilitate faster, smarter and more accurate client decision-making,

Provide dramatic operational cost and manpower savings,

Unlocks client resources, to focus on core, high-value work.

Mr. Florian Falk, CEO of SOJI, commented: "Together with our partner, Airborne Capital, we look forward to harnessing the transformative power of AI within aviation.

"In a sector characterized by complex, manually intensive, and tightly regulated processes, we have identified the ability for AI to drive impactful efficiencies across traditional workflows, delivering substantial resource and cost savings.

"Our customised, AI-driven solutions, will empower our clients with greater clarity, precision, and usable insights into vast volumes of complex, aviation-specific data, instantly."

Mr. Ramki Sundaram, CEO of Airborne Capital, added: "This partnership reflects Airborne Capital's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the aviation space. Further enhancing the breadth of our services and capabilities to support our clients and partners."

The announcement follows Airborne Capital's recent announcement in September of a separate strategic partnership agreement with MRO Japan Co. Ltd. which supports the provision of technical advisory services including records review, supply chain management, and project planning for end-of-lease transitions to airlines and lessors.

About Airborne Capital: Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft asset management and advisory business based in Ireland, the UK, the US and Hong Kong as well as Japan via two joint ventures with Daiwa Securities Group (D-Air) and Mercuria Investment Co. Ltd. (Mercuria Airborne Capital Co., Ltd.). Providing a bridge between global investors seeking bespoke high quality investment opportunities, and airlines or lessors requiring differentiated aircraft capital solutions or advisory services, Airborne Capital currently manage over US$2 billion of aircraft.

For additional information about Airborne Capital, visit: https://www.airborne.capital

About SOJI AI: Based in Hamburg and Singapore, SOJI was established in 2023 by two experienced entrepreneurs, Florian Falk and Max Lorenz. SOJI develops AI-driven software solutions specifically for the aviation industry. The core value proposition is transforming complex aviation maintenance data into clear decisions that maximize asset utilisation, deliver transparency, and eliminate operational delays.

For additional information about SOJI AI, visit: https://soji.ai/

