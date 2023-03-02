Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
02.03.23
08:03 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.03.2023 | 15:36
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

ResolutionVotes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes AgainstTotal Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)


Votes Withheld
1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for
the year ended 31
December 2022 be
adopted.

52,260,543

95.84%

2,268,467

4.16%

54,529,010

3,649
2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for
the year ended 31
December 2022 be
approved.

53,804,899

98.71%

705,899

1.29%

54,510,798

21,861
3 That the Directors'
Remuneration Policy be
approved.
53,799,099
98.69%
713,699
1.31%
54,512,798
19,861
4 That a final dividend of
26.95p per share and a
special dividend of 8.30p
per share be approved.
54,529,596
100.00%
440
0.00%
54,530,036
2,623
5 That Richard Davidson be
re-elected as a Director. 		54,356,88799.71%157,5700.29%54,514,45718,202
6 That Jaz Bains be elected
as a Director.		54,506,75499.98%10,5030.02%54,517,25715,402
7 That Patricia Dimond be
elected as a Director.		54,513,10099.99%4,1570.01%54,517,25715,402
8 That Victoria Stewart be
re-elected as a Director.		54,513,30099.99%3,9570.01%54,517,25715,402
9 That Martin Warner be
re-elected as a Director.		54,516,300100.00%9570.00%54,517,25715,402
10 To appoint Johnston
Carmichael LLP as
Independent Auditor of
the Company to hold
office until the
conclusion of the next
Annual General Meeting
at which the Financial
Statements are laid
before the Company.

54,513,644

99.99%

4,138

0.01%

54,517,782

14,877

11 That the Audit
Committee be
authorised to determine
the remuneration of the
Independent Auditor for
the year to 31 December
2023.

54,527,406

99.99%

3,164

0.01%

54,530,570

2,089
12 That the Company
continues to manage its
affairs as an investment
trust (as defined by
Section 1158 of the
Corporation Taxes Act
2010).

51,299,479

100.00%

1,233

0.00%

51,300,712

3,231,947
13 That the Company be
authorised to buy back
Ordinary Shares.		53,643,92498.37%886,8461.63%54,530,7701,889

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 63.97% of the 85,249,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 28 February 2023.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 March 2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.