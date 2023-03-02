Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)





Votes Withheld 1 That the Report and

Financial Statements for

the year ended 31

December 2022 be

adopted.



52,260,543



95.84%



2,268,467



4.16%



54,529,010



3,649 2 That the Directors'

Remuneration Report for

the year ended 31

December 2022 be

approved.



53,804,899



98.71%



705,899



1.29%



54,510,798



21,861 3 That the Directors'

Remuneration Policy be

approved.

53,799,099

98.69%

713,699

1.31%

54,512,798

19,861 4 That a final dividend of

26.95p per share and a

special dividend of 8.30p

per share be approved.

54,529,596

100.00%

440

0.00%

54,530,036

2,623 5 That Richard Davidson be

re-elected as a Director. 54,356,887 99.71% 157,570 0.29% 54,514,457 18,202 6 That Jaz Bains be elected

as a Director. 54,506,754 99.98% 10,503 0.02% 54,517,257 15,402 7 That Patricia Dimond be

elected as a Director. 54,513,100 99.99% 4,157 0.01% 54,517,257 15,402 8 That Victoria Stewart be

re-elected as a Director. 54,513,300 99.99% 3,957 0.01% 54,517,257 15,402 9 That Martin Warner be

re-elected as a Director. 54,516,300 100.00% 957 0.00% 54,517,257 15,402 10 To appoint Johnston

Carmichael LLP as

Independent Auditor of

the Company to hold

office until the

conclusion of the next

Annual General Meeting

at which the Financial

Statements are laid

before the Company.



54,513,644



99.99%



4,138



0.01%



54,517,782



14,877

11 That the Audit

Committee be

authorised to determine

the remuneration of the

Independent Auditor for

the year to 31 December

2023.



54,527,406



99.99%



3,164



0.01%



54,530,570



2,089 12 That the Company

continues to manage its

affairs as an investment

trust (as defined by

Section 1158 of the

Corporation Taxes Act

2010).



51,299,479



100.00%



1,233



0.00%



51,300,712



3,231,947 13 That the Company be

authorised to buy back

Ordinary Shares. 53,643,924 98.37% 886,846 1.63% 54,530,770 1,889

Notes

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution. Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution. The total votes cast represented 63.97% of the 85,249,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 28 February 2023 .

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 March 2023