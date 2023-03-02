Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, March 2
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2023 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
|1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for
the year ended 31
December 2022 be
adopted.
52,260,543
95.84%
2,268,467
4.16%
54,529,010
3,649
|2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for
the year ended 31
December 2022 be
approved.
53,804,899
98.71%
705,899
1.29%
54,510,798
21,861
|3 That the Directors'
Remuneration Policy be
approved.
53,799,099
98.69%
713,699
1.31%
54,512,798
19,861
|4 That a final dividend of
26.95p per share and a
special dividend of 8.30p
per share be approved.
54,529,596
100.00%
440
0.00%
54,530,036
2,623
|5 That Richard Davidson be
re-elected as a Director.
|54,356,887
|99.71%
|157,570
|0.29%
|54,514,457
|18,202
|6 That Jaz Bains be elected
as a Director.
|54,506,754
|99.98%
|10,503
|0.02%
|54,517,257
|15,402
|7 That Patricia Dimond be
elected as a Director.
|54,513,100
|99.99%
|4,157
|0.01%
|54,517,257
|15,402
|8 That Victoria Stewart be
re-elected as a Director.
|54,513,300
|99.99%
|3,957
|0.01%
|54,517,257
|15,402
|9 That Martin Warner be
re-elected as a Director.
|54,516,300
|100.00%
|957
|0.00%
|54,517,257
|15,402
|10 To appoint Johnston
Carmichael LLP as
Independent Auditor of
the Company to hold
office until the
conclusion of the next
Annual General Meeting
at which the Financial
Statements are laid
before the Company.
54,513,644
99.99%
4,138
0.01%
54,517,782
14,877
|11 That the Audit
Committee be
authorised to determine
the remuneration of the
Independent Auditor for
the year to 31 December
2023.
54,527,406
99.99%
3,164
0.01%
54,530,570
2,089
|12 That the Company
continues to manage its
affairs as an investment
trust (as defined by
Section 1158 of the
Corporation Taxes Act
2010).
51,299,479
100.00%
1,233
0.00%
51,300,712
3,231,947
|13 That the Company be
authorised to buy back
Ordinary Shares.
|53,643,924
|98.37%
|886,846
|1.63%
|54,530,770
|1,889
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 12 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 63.97% of the 85,249,605 Ordinary Shares in issue at 28 February 2023.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 March 2023