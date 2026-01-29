Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Final Results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year to 31 December 2025 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share Total Return 7.9% DNSCI (XIC) Total Return 12.7% Ordinary Share Price Total Return 10.8%

Total ordinary dividends (excluding special dividend) for the year of 46.80p per share represents growth of 7.3% compared to last year's 43.60p per share. In addition, a special dividend of 12.00p (last year: 6.00p) results in total dividends of 58.80p per share for the year.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a net asset value total return (with dividends reinvested) greater than that of the Deutsche Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies) ("DNSCI (XIC)" or "benchmark") over the long term.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Review of performance

ASCoT completed its 35th year in the twelve months to 31 December 2025 and recorded a net asset value total return of 7.9%. The share price total return was higher at 10.8%, which reflected a narrowing of the discount between the net asset value and share price. ASCoT's small company benchmark is the Deutsche Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies), which is abbreviated throughout this report as DNSCI (XIC). Its total return in 2025 was 12.7%. The positive return from small companies is welcome, but it was eclipsed in 2025 by that of larger companies: the FTSE All-Share was up by a remarkable 24.0%. I touch on the context for performance in 2025 below, while the Managers' Report as usual goes into the important influences on absolute and relative performance in greater depth.

ASCoT's long term performance record is strong. Since inception in 1990, ASCoT's net asset value total return has compounded at an 11.7% annual rate, which compares with 9.7% for the DNSCI (XIC).

Investment background in 2025

Donald Trump's second presidency took shape in the opening months of 2025. It was dominated by the so-called Liberation Day tariffs, which shocked financial markets and sent share prices around the world lower. The long lasting impact on businesses is unclear since the measures are subject to legal challenge in the US itself and negotiations between countries continue. However, after their initial consternation, markets took confidence from a series of trade deals that indicate a pragmatism on the part of the US's trading partners, and that would seem to reduce the risk of a spiralling trade war. Sentiment also improved as geopolitical risk eased. The war in Ukraine continues, but the US has worked to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The recovery in share prices was further enhanced by what often feels like an obsession with AI. There is growing excitement that the vast amounts being invested by the large US technology companies will generate commensurate profits in due course.

However, I would note that the strong returns in 2025 were not the preserve of the AI leaders, as the performance of larger companies in the UK showed in shrugging off concerns about the UK's politics and economy. If the FTSE All-Share showed what was possible, the valuation of smaller companies continues to bear the brunt of concerns about the UK's fiscal position. Their share prices have struggled as both recent Budgets leaned on the private sector and the political stability promised by Labour's decisive majority remained elusive. Amid this uncertainty, it is important to remember that the market's reservations about smaller companies contrasted with another year of dividend growth and share buy-backs, funded by the strong free cash flow and balance sheets that characterise the DNSCI (XIC) and ASCoT's portfolio. These qualities are not lost on overseas companies or private equity as takeovers of small companies carry on at an unusually high rate. ASCoT's performance continued to benefit from this takeover interest as recommended bids for eight of the investee companies were received in 2025.

Dividends

Despite the caution about the state of the UK's politics and economy, the Investment Income from Revenue that ASCoT received from its investee companies grew by 7% in 2025. This outcome was better than the Managers' estimates at the start of the year and surpassed the previous high point in 2023. The Revenue Return per Ordinary Share was 64.0p. Excluding special dividends received in both years, the Revenue Return per Ordinary Share rose by 13% in 2025 compared with 2024. This good rate of progress was helped by the year's share buy-back activity, which is described below.

The Board's ambition is to grow ASCoT's full year ordinary dividend above the year-on-year rate of CPI inflation, which was 3.4% in December 2025. Our dividend deliberations are also influenced by ASCoT's dividend experience over the year and on the Managers' forecasts for coming years. We are conscious that the dividends paid by ASCoT are an output of the Managers' investment process and that they should not lead that process. With this in mind, we take comfort from ASCoT's healthy revenue reserves, which afford the Managers investment flexibility and allow dividends to move ahead even in testing times, most recently during the pandemic.

The Board proposes a final dividend of 32.5p per Ordinary Share, which compares with the previous year's 30.0p. Together with the interim dividend of 14.3p, the full year dividend would be 46.8p. Growth for the full year dividend would be 7.3%, which would be comfortably above the rate of inflation. On top of the ordinary dividend, we propose a special dividend of 12.0p, which brings the total dividend to 58.8p per share and ensures that ASCoT complies with HMRC's minimum retention test for investment trusts. The total of these means that ASCoT would distribute c.£47m in the form of dividends to its Shareholders in respect of 2025. Even after these payments, ASCoT would be able to retain 5.2p of revenue per Ordinary Share. This would increase revenue reserves to 99.1p per Ordinary Share to keep the ordinary dividend covered close to a healthy two times.

Share buy-backs

The Board and Managers have two aims for ASCoT's share buy-backs. First, when conducted at a discount to net asset value, they deliver an economic uplift for those Shareholders wishing to remain invested in the Company. Second, they provide additional liquidity at the margin for those Shareholders looking to crystallise their investment. An additional benefit is that consistently applied share buy-backs may bring additional tension to the share price of an investment trust when the market loses sight of the portfolio's value. This last point is less certain since the discount depends on many factors that the Board and Managers cannot influence. Nevertheless, the reasons for buy-backs are convincing and ASCoT was active in 2025.

In the year to 31 December 2025, 4,082,000 shares were bought back and cancelled. The total value of these repurchases was £60m, on an average discount of 11.2%. Since 2008, ASCoT has deployed £226m of its capital on share buy-backs, which have added £33m of value to Shareholders.

Abnormal market circumstances may influence the pace of buy-backs, but ASCoT can fund them over time through cash generated from the natural turnover of the portfolio. This is consistent with the Managers' value investment philosophy and has been supported by the high level of M&A activity in recent years. Additional flexibility is provided by the credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International.

The Company seeks authority to buy back up to 14.99% of its Ordinary Shares at each Annual General Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour in March 2025 and the Board will seek to renew the authority at the Annual General Meeting on 5 March 2026.

Gearing

The ability to gear is an important differentiator for investment trusts. The Board's gearing policy has been consistent throughout ASCoT's life. Gearing is deployed in a tactical fashion with the aim of taking advantage of periods of stress in equity markets. ASCoT has been geared on four occasions in its 35 years. The current phase started amid the pandemic in early 2020 and has since enhanced ASCoT's net asset value performance. The Board and Managers regularly review the level of gearing. They judge that it remains appropriate in view of the attractive stockmarket valuations and the prospects for the profitability of the underlying companies. At the year end, £75m of gearing was deployed and the gearing ratio, which is defined in the glossary on page 68 of the Annual Report, was 5%. Beyond the potential to enhance investment returns, the credit facility provides other benefits. It gives flexibility to conduct share buy-backs and allows the Managers to react nimbly to new opportunities without disturbing existing investments. This is particularly important in what can be a volatile and relatively illiquid asset class.

ASCoT has a credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited. This £130m facility runs to June 2026, which is aligned with the three yearly continuation vote cycle. After the Annual General Meeting on 5 March 2026, and providing that the continuation vote is passed, the Board and Managers will seek to put in place a new facility.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) and continuation vote

The AGM will be held at 14 Melville Street, Edinburgh EH3 7NS at 10.30 am on 5 March 2026. Details of the resolutions to be considered by Shareholders are set out in the Notice of the Meeting on page 64 of the Annual Report. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their vote by proxy in advance of the meeting. In accordance with normal practice, the results of the AGM will be issued in a regulatory news announcement and posted on Aberforth's website. An update on performance and the portfolio will also be available on the website following the meeting.

It is the Company's policy to hold a continuation vote every three years. March's Annual General Meeting will include the eleventh such vote in its history. The Board views the continuation vote as an important shareholder right and encourages all Shareholders to exercise it.

ASCoT's performance in the continuation vote period just completed was frustrating. The difficult conclusion to 2025 meant that ASCoT under-performed the DNSCI (XIC) over the three years to 31 December 2025. The net asset value total return was 31.0%, while the share price total return was 32.5%. The comparable performance of the DNSCI (XIC) was 35.9%. Naturally, the Board has sought to understand the reasons for this.

Importantly, it is clear to us that there has been no deviation from how the Managers have always implemented ASCoT's investment policy. Their value investment discipline, fundamental analysis of companies and constructive approach to stewardship are all unchanged. Confidence in this allows us to look to longer term patterns of performance. A corollary of the Managers' consistency is a volatility to ASCoT's relative performance, even over three year periods, as the mood of the stockmarket ebbs and flows.

For much of the most recent continuation vote period, the stockmarket's mood was one of gloom towards the UK's politics and economy, with further uncertainty emanating from the US's experiment with tariffs. These factors affected sentiment towards and valuations of many smaller companies. From our interactions with the Managers, we know that they have confidence in the resilience of many smaller companies and that they are therefore comfortable investing in such businesses, notwithstanding their greater sensitivity to swings in economic activity. We saw this sensitivity in action during the pandemic in 2020, when ASCoT's investment performance suffered particularly badly as economic activity collapsed. Clearly, the reasons for the economic uncertainty then were different from today's, but the Managers' confidence in the resilience of the portfolio's businesses was vindicated as the recovery took hold.

This has not been the first continuation vote period in which ASCoT's total return has lagged its benchmark's. For the Board, the reassuring point is that the consistency of the investment approach has allowed a rebound in ASCoT's fortunes in earlier instances and has underpinned an excellent record of relative and absolute performance over longer time periods. Three years ago, following a continuation vote period in which ASCoT out-performed the DNSCI (XIC), I observed that ASCoT's differentiated and consistent investment proposition "does not guarantee superior performance every year, but it does improve the likelihood of success over time". The relevance of this point stands, which gives the Board confidence to focus on the investment opportunity at hand and on ASCoT's prospective returns.

Conclusion

The Managers' Report addresses ASCoT's investment opportunity in detail. I would draw out the following points as important aspects of what is a positive outlook.

• Sentiment towards the UK remains downbeat, which is affecting the stockmarket's valuations of smaller companies.

• We have a good idea why this pessimism persists. The dominant narrative since the EU Referendum - almost ten years ago now - has been one of political dysfunction and economic stagnation in the UK.

• Large companies have shrugged off these concerns - even domestically oriented companies such as the banks have participated in the FTSE All-Share's resurgence. History gives encouragement that where large companies lead small companies follow.

• My personal suspicion is that the UK gloom has been overdone and that the UK's institutional advantages are being overlooked. However, I am more confident in asserting that the dominant narrative has drowned out recognition of the underlying progress of smaller companies.

• In recent years, ASCoT's portfolio holdings have endured a pandemic, a surge in inflation, higher interest rates and a recession. In the Board's discussions with the Managers about the investee companies, we are struck by their resilience. They have retained strong balance sheets and continued to generate cash, which is coming back to their shareholders in the form of rising dividends and share buy-backs.

• The underlying qualities and valuations of these companies are being recognised, though not yet in a broad fashion. The beneficiaries hitherto have been overseas companies and private equity who are responsible for the still high rate of M&A within the small company universe. Another lesson from history is that when the appetite for small companies improves share prices move rapidly and substantially.

• The current lack of interest in small UK quoted companies contrasts sharply with the great confidence that the stockmarket has in the giant technology companies as they spend their billions on AI development. In my experience of equity markets, such disparities in sentiment and valuation are not uncommon but tend to be overdone. As in the past, ASCoT is well positioned to benefit when fashions do inevitably change.

None of this is to deny the risks confronting smaller companies, from domestic politics, through the threat of a trade war and actual conflicts, to the implications of the vast investment in AI. However, investment is always risky. The returns generated by equities over time have been the rewards for exposing capital to risk. In my experience, what is crucial is that the capital should be deployed in assets whose valuations provide a margin of safety and should be managed in accordance with a tried and tested investment process.

On both counts, ASCoT's record suggests that it is well positioned. The Managers' approach to the asset class sets the portfolio apart from the majority of small company funds. It has driven good returns to Shareholders over time and the Board notes that the Managers continue to add to their personal holdings in ASCoT. We also recognise the advantages of ASCoT's investment trust status, particularly when operating in a relatively illiquid and volatile asset class such as small UK quoted companies. The ability to retain income helps dividends to grow in real terms even in difficult circumstances and contrasts with the more volatile capital performance. Meanwhile, share buy-backs and tactical gearing promise to improve what we expect to be a positive performance from the portfolio over coming years.

I would also note that ASCoT enjoys significant flexibility in its capital allocation by virtue of its natural portfolio turnover, ability to gear and revenue reserves. These features allow meaningful sums to be returned to Shareholders - dividends and share buy-backs totalled £107m in respect of 2025. The Board is therefore optimistic about ASCoT's prospects from here and recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Company's continuation at March's AGM.

Ahead of that event, my fellow Directors and I welcome views and questions from Shareholders. Please contact me at my e-mail address, which is noted below.

Richard Davidson

Chairman

29 January 2026

richard.davidson@aberforth.co.uk

MANAGERS' REPORT

Introduction

Since inception in 1990, ASCoT's purpose has been to achieve a net asset value total return greater than that of the DNSCI (XIC) over the long term. To achieve this objective, the Managers have applied a consistent and differentiated investment strategy, which has three notable aspects.

• The basis of the investment process is understanding companies within the DNSCI (XIC). The Managers consider factors such as financial performance, competitive dynamics and capital allocation priorities, as well as relevant environmental and social matters. Company analysis is conducted by individual investment managers, but decisions about which stocks merit a place in the portfolio are taken by the full investment team. The team is experienced and well-resourced. It is often the case that it has known investee companies for longer than the directors running the companies.

• Stock selection is guided by a value investment philosophy. The reason for this is that there is strong historical evidence that a value premium can be harvested within equity markets over time. In practice, the Managers seek companies whose share prices are trading at wide discounts to their true values. As the gap between the two narrows, positions are reduced, with the proceeds recycled into other companies with greater upside, a process that the Managers term the "value roll".

• Consideration of governance issues and engagement with company directors, especially chairs, is an important element of Aberforth's investment process. Throughout ASCoT's history, the Managers have aimed to engage in a purposeful, discreet and constructive fashion, both as part of their research and to effect change if necessary. They engage on any topic that affects a company's valuation and are willing to be taken inside for extended periods. In return for this commitment to responsible stewardship of their clients' capital, the Managers expect that consultation will be timely and that they will not be presented with faits accomplis by the boards of investee companies.

The consistent application of these features does not guarantee strong returns in each year. However, it does ensure that ASCoT benefits from a differentiated and relevant investment strategy, which has contributed to a good outcome for investors over ASCoT's 35 years.

Performance

ASCoT's superior total returns since its inception are shown in the table below. The table also shows performance data for the three year continuation vote period that ended on 31 December 2025. The three indices provide context and include the DNSCI (XIC), which is ASCoT's benchmark of small UK quoted companies.

Total returns 2023 2024 2025 CAGR to 31 December 2025 3 years Inception ASCoT NAV +8.2% +12.1% +7.9% +9.4% +11.7% DNSCI (XIC) +10.1% +9.5% +12.7% +10.8% +9.7% FTSE All-Share +7.9% +9.5% +24.0% +13.6% +8.5% MSCI World (£ terms) +18.0% +21.6% +13.2% +17.5% +9.9%

• Equity returns through the continuation vote period were positive, supported by the continued recovery from the pandemic.

• The strongest performance came from the MSCI World index. This is dominated by the US stockmarket and so reflected the incredibly strong returns from the very large technology companies that are seen to be leading the AI race.

• Perhaps the most notable number in the table is the resurgence of the UK in 2025, with large company share prices rising by even more than world equities.

• The strength of the FTSE All-Share in 2025 meant that smaller companies under-performed large over the three years. This large cap out-performance is considered in greater detail below.

• ASCoT's total return lagged that of the benchmark across the continuation vote period. This was largely a result of a disappointing outcome for 2025 and so the performance analysis commentary later in this report focuses on events in 2025.

Over the past three years, the valuations of small UK quoted companies experienced two challenges, one more relevant to those companies that earn their profits within the UK economy, and the other to those companies reliant on overseas markets.

• The former group, the domestics, comprises consumer-oriented companies, such as retailers, leisure businesses and media companies. It accounts for around 53% of the revenues of DNSCI (XIC) constituents. These companies were most severely affected by Brexit and by lockdown during the pandemic. They operated resiliently in the face of these challenges but were confronted in 2025 by intensifying concerns about the UK government's fiscal situation. The Chancellor has struggled to achieve convincing fiscal headroom as she contends with her own fiscal rules, manifesto commitments and the internal politics of the Labour Party. The predicament was encapsulated by the gyrations in gilt yields through 2025 and by the rising cost of government debt here in comparison with the rest of the world: ten year gilt yields started 2025 in line with those in the US but ended the year 31 basis points higher. The UK private sector, wary after the 2024 Budget, was naturally cautious ahead of the 2025 Budget. It is likely that economic activity suffered as, in a classic Ricardian fashion, households and businesses held back on spending and investment. This was to the disadvantage of the domestically oriented companies.

• The overseas facing companies tend to be industrial businesses and account for the other 47% of the DNSCI (XIC)'s total revenues. They were less affected by the pandemic and their profitability even benefited from the EU referendum as sterling weakened in its aftermath. The disruption of supply chains in the wake of the pandemic, along with the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, were unhelpful, but these companies tended to enjoy good trading conditions for much of the three year period. That changed in April 2025 with Donald Trump's tariff announcements. Their longer lasting effects on global trade and broad economic activity are as yet uncertain, but it is clear that businesses have incurred near term headwinds in the form of higher costs and working capital requirements. Consequently, the valuations of overseas facing companies within the DNSCI (XIC) also came under pressure in 2025.

These twin pressures have hampered the valuation of smaller companies, particularly those whose profits are perceived to be more sensitive to broader economic activity. This has affected ASCoT's performance since many of the most attractively valued smaller companies today are in the more economically sensitive sectors of the stockmarket. Indeed, the market's near term fears of cyclicality can often be what presents the Managers with investment opportunity as they take a longer term view of a business's underlying qualities and profit potential.

For most of the three year continuation vote period, gloom about the UK's politics and economics affected sentiment towards the UK stockmarket in general, with the valuations of both small and large companies below their long term averages. That started to change in 2025. The very strong total returns from large companies took their valuations above the long term average, even as smaller companies continued to languish. A common explanation for this performance divergence rests in the different sector profiles of the large and small company universes. Among the stronger performers in the FTSE All-Share in 2025 were banks, defence, mining, telecoms and life assurance, which are all sectors with a lower representation in the DNSCI (XIC). However, this explanation struggles when the banks are considered further. Most of the banks are heavily reliant on the domestic UK economy. They are literally geared into the health of British businesses and households, the same sort of exposure that many smaller companies have.

Smaller companies are being penalised for their very size and relative illiquidity, rather than for fundamental reasons. This suspicion is backed up by analysis of the dividend characteristics of the DNSCI (XIC) and the FTSE All Share. For the first time since the global financial crisis, the dividend yield of the DNSCI (XIC) is higher than the FTSE All-Share's. This is despite small companies' average dividend cover being above that of large companies and despite small companies' balance sheets being stronger than those of large companies. Moreover, dividend growth of the DNSCI (XIC) has remained superior to that of the FTSE All-Share. Since 2015 - the year before the EU referendum and therefore a fair starting point - small company dividend growth has been 63%, whereas large company dividend growth has been 29%. Since 2019 - the year before the pandemic - small companies have grown their dividends by 23%, whereas large companies have seen their aggregate dividends decline by 6%.

The superior dividend growth from smaller companies is evident in almost all time periods and supports the growing dividends paid by ASCoT to its Shareholders. These dividends also benefit from how the Managers invest ASCoT's capital. An important facet of the process is the "value roll", in which capital is rotated from companies with low upside to the Managers' target prices into companies with high upsides. This rotation implies that capital is moved from companies with low dividend yields into those with high dividend yields, a dynamic that enhances the income earned by the portfolio over time. This has enabled ASCoT's dividends to grow by 7.1% per annum since inception in 1990, well ahead of the DNSCI (XIC)'s 4.9%, the FTSE All-Share's 3.4% and the consumer price index at 2.4%. The steadiness and consistency of ASCoT's dividend growth contrast with the volatility of annual capital performance. They have also contributed to the good absolute and relative total returns that ASCoT has achieved over time.

Influences on performance in 2025

In 2025, ASCoT's NAV total return was 7.9%, which was behind the DNSCI (XIC)'s 12.7%. The table below sets out the contribution of certain factors to ASCoT's relative return. As usual, the most important influence was the investment portfolio. The paragraphs that follow provide context and explanation for the portfolio's performance in 2025.

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 Basis points Attributable to the portfolio of investments, based on mid prices (after transaction costs of 18 basis points) (429) Movement in mid to bid price spread 12 Cash/gearing (27) Purchase of ordinary shares 54 Management fee (70) Other expenses (12) Total attribution based on bid prices (472) Note: 100 basis points = 1%. Total Attribution is the difference between the total return of the NAV and the Benchmark Index (i.e. NAV = 7.95%; Benchmark Index = 12.67%; difference is -4.72% being -472 basis points).

Economic cyclicality

As described above, ASCoT's returns in 2025 were influenced by concerns about economic activity both domestically and overseas. Many of the most attractively valued companies within the DNSCI (XIC) at present are perceived as sensitive to the economic cycle. The Managers are prepared to look beyond these near term concerns, putting more store in the resilience of business models, records of profit progress from cycle to cycle and strength of balance sheets. Such bouts of concern are not unusual in ASCoT's 35 year history. Economic cyclicality hampered ASCoT's performance in 2025, but it is the Managers' experience that the stockmarket tends to under-estimate the resilience of smaller companies and thus creates the conditions for a strong recovery in due course.

Value style

The Managers follow a value investment philosophy. They calculate target valuations for existing and potential investments. These are influenced by fundamental analysis of the companies, judgement informed by experience, and reference to other relevant valuations in equity markets or corporate activity. Growth of profits is an important component of target valuations, but the Managers find that stockmarket valuations are often too generous in their assumptions of the sustainability and pace of growth.

To gauge the style effect on ASCoT's performance, the Managers use analysis by the London Business School (LBS). This defines value narrowly in terms of low price to book ratios, rather than in the broader fashion undertaken by the Managers. Therefore, while useful, the LBS approach is an imperfect measure of style effects, particularly over short periods. Despite AI leading the way among global equity markets, the LBS analysis suggests that value stocks within the DNSCI (XIC) out-performed the index as a whole in 2025. On this basis, style would have benefited ASCoT's returns in 2025.

Size, within the DNSCI (XIC)

The DNSCI (XIC) includes all main listed stocks in the UK with market capitalisations below c.£2.5bn. It therefore has an extensive overlap with the FTSE 250 and includes many mid caps, which the Managers refer to as "larger small" companies. However, ASCoT has a relatively high exposure to the DNSCI (XIC)'s "smaller small" companies and has had for much of the period since the global financial crisis in 2008. This positioning reflects the more attractive valuations available down the market capitalisation scale, which are demonstrated in the Valuations section later in this report. Analysis by LBS shows that the return from "smaller small" companies was slightly ahead of that from "larger small" companies in 2025. Accordingly, ASCoT had a modest benefit from its size positioning over the past twelve months.

Corporate activity

The pattern is a familiar one of recent years - a lot of takeovers targeting small UK quoted companies, a lot of buy-backs and few IPOs.

On M&A, the takeovers of eleven companies in the DNSCI (XIC) were completed in 2025. On top of those, there were offers outstanding for another ten companies at the year end. Of these 21 deals, the bidders were most often trade buyers, with private equity houses less active than in 2024. The bidders were overwhelmingly from overseas, attracted by the presently low stockmarket valuations of small UK quoted companies. The average premium of the bid price to the undisturbed share price before announcement of the deal was 44%, which is above the longer term average premium for control of 25-30%. ASCoT had investments in eleven of the 21 takeover targets. Four of the eleven deals were announced in 2024, with the deals completing in 2025. The takeover premiums therefore benefited 2024 returns. Nevertheless, M&A helped ASCoT's returns in 2025.

Takeovers can be an effective means by which the value in ASCoT's portfolio is realised. However, there is an important caveat. The low valuations of smaller companies mean that takeovers may be proposed on unattractive terms and that investors' interests might be better served by rejecting the takeover approach. The risk is exacerbated by boards and some shareholders yielding too quickly to takeover interest, no doubt succumbing to the gloomy sentiment towards the UK. The Managers attempt to mitigate the risk by engaging with boards to support their independence if the terms of a bid are unattractive or to improve the terms. This engagement is helped by the often significant stakes that ASCoT and Aberforth's other clients hold in investee companies. At 31 December 2025, 15% of ASCoT's portfolio was invested in companies that had attracted takeover interest over the previous 18 months, but where the approaches had not developed into formal bids. In several of these situations, the Managers were consulted by the boards of the target companies and, if the standalone option promised superior returns, supported their independence.

The depressed valuations of small UK quoted companies mean that the IPO market remains subdued. There were just two IPOs of a reasonable size and eligible for the DNSCI (XIC) in 2025. The Managers view this dearth of activity as a temporary phenomenon and a function of prevailing valuations. Recent regulatory change, to the listing rules and prospectus regime, are likely to encourage IPOs once the valuation basis of the small UK quoted companies recovers.

While the DNSCI (XIC) has not been refreshed by IPOs, it is experiencing an influx of companies that are choosing to move from AIM to the Main Market. ASCoT does not invest in AIM quoted companies except in limited circumstances. These include when an AIM company makes a public announcement of its intention to move to the Main List. Over the past 18 months, 15 AIM quoted companies have announced an intention to relist. Of these, six completed the process in 2025 and were included in the DNSCI (XIC) on its annual rebalancing on 1 January 2026. Of the 15 companies, ASCoT has invested in four. These businesses were subject to the Managers' usual investment process of research and engagement. Their valuations were attractive and consistent with the existing portfolio's.

Income

The UK's economic and political uncertainties contributed to a lacklustre capital performance in 2025, but the dividend performance from small UK quoted companies remained resilient. ASCoT's income experience is shown in the following table, which splits the portfolio's 78 holdings into categories determined by the most recent dividend action.

Nil Payer Cutter Unchanged Payer Increased Payer New/Returner 14 9 23 28 4

The drag on ASCoT's income from the 9 cutters was out-weighed by the 28 companies that increased their dividends and by the four companies that either resumed dividends or paid for the first time. Overall, ASCoT's Investment Income from Revenue, as shown in the Income Statement, rose by 7% in 2025. There was a slightly larger contribution from special dividends received than in 2024, but the effect was not significant. The 7% growth took Investment Income to its highest level in ASCoT's 35 years, surpassing the previous high in 2023.

The historical dividend yield of ASCoT's holdings at 31 December 2025 was 4.3%, which was 31% higher than the average over ASCoT's 35 year history. Dividend cover was 2.2x, which is less than the long term average of 2.8x. The lower dividend cover was due to the effect of macro economic uncertainty on profits, together with the higher dividends as companies looked through the near term uncertainty and took confidence from strong balance sheets. The Managers' forecasts suggest that dividend cover will rise in 2026 and 2027.

Significant stakes

Engagement with the boards of investee companies has always been a crucial component of the Managers' investment process. It is particularly relevant at present in view of the high rate of takeover activity among smaller companies and of the recent regulatory changes to the listing rules and prospectus regime. The latter are intended to make the UK stockmarket a more attractive place to list, but they come at a cost by undermining governance protections for investors in UK listed companies.

The Managers' scope to engage effectively is supported by their ability to take significant stakes of up to 25% in issued share capital across their client base. At 31 December 2025, ASCoT had six holdings in which Aberforth's clients had a stake of more than 20% and 28 holdings in which the stake exceeded 10%. The 28 holdings had a combined portfolio weight of 32%.

Significant stakes bring increased influence but come with a downside in the form of illiquidity - reducing these positions by selling into the stockmarket can be difficult. However, there are compensating factors. First, the increased influence, coupled with patience and support, has contributed to improved investment outcomes - significant stakes have enhanced ASCoT's performance over time. Second, illiquidity has been manageable. Exiting significant stakes has been facilitated by M&A or by renewed investor appetite as prospects for the business improve. Third, ASCoT's closed-end structure is ideally suited to holding significant stakes - patient support from investors is often required as boards work to improve business performance. The Managers are confident that their approach to engagement and ability to take significant stakes have enhanced ASCoT's returns over time and will continue to do so.

ASCoT's gearing

As an investment trust ASCoT can employ gearing with the aim of enhancing returns from the portfolio. ASCoT's approach to gearing is tactical and seeks to take advantage of periods of stress in economies and financial markets. It is currently geared for the fourth time in its history, having drawn on its borrowing facility amid the pandemic in early 2020. Since then, returns from small UK quoted companies have been positive and gearing has enhanced ASCoT's returns, which was also the case in 2025 specifically. Since UK equity valuations continue to be attractive, the Managers believe that it is appropriate that ASCoT remains geared. At 31 December 2025, the gearing ratio was 5%. The realisation of proceeds from takeovers was substantial through 2025, which meant that the gearing ratio was often below the Managers' target. Given the attractiveness of valuations and the profusion of investment opportunities, it is likely, all else equal, that the gearing ratio will rise from its current level.

Portfolio characteristics

The next table presents a selection of important characteristics for both the portfolio and the DNSCI (XIC). The subsequent paragraphs expand on some of these characteristics.

Portfolio characteristics 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 ASCoT DNSCI (XIC) ASCoT DNSCI (XIC) Number of companies 78 352 79 350 Weighted average market capitalisation £578m £1,225m £649m £1,019m Weighting in "smaller small" companies* 49% 17% 55% 21% Weighting in companies with net cash** 39% 26% 29% 30% Portfolio turnover 34% - 20% - Active share 80% - 78% - Price earnings (PE) ratio (historical) 10.5x 13.8x 9.6x 13.0x Dividend yield (historical) 4.3% 3.4% 4.0% 3.4% Dividend cover (historical) 2.2x 2.1x 2.6x 2.2x

*"Smaller small" companies are members of the DNSCI (XIC) that are not also members of the FTSE 250; **Tracked Universe reference explained below.

Balance sheets

The following table sets out the balance sheet profile of ASCoT's portfolio and of the Managers' Tracked Universe. This subset of the DNSCI (XIC) represents 99% by value of the index as a whole and is made up of the 246 companies that the Managers follow closely.

Weight in companies with: Net cash Net debt/EBITDA< 2x Net debt/EBITDA > 2x Other* Portfolio 2025 39% 46% 14% 1% Tracked Universe 2025 26% 43% 24% 7% *Includes loss-makers and lenders

Balance sheets remain robust both within the portfolio and among small caps in general. Compared with a year ago, the portfolio's exposure to companies with stronger balance sheets has risen: the weighting in companies with net cash and leverage below two times was 75% at the end of 2024 and 85% at the end of 2025. This shift reflects both the cash generation of the investee companies and portfolio activity. The stockmarket's lack of interest in smaller companies means that stronger balance sheets are not being reflected in higher valuations. This lack of discernment has brought more companies into the Managers' valuation range and has contributed to the higher exposure to companies with strong balance sheets.

The strength of balance sheets raises the question of how capital should be deployed. This is a frequent topic of engagement for the Managers with the boards of ASCoT's investee companies. The highest priority should be organic investment to maintain the viability of a business and allow it to grow. This is especially pertinent at present since it seems that the economic and political uncertainty has discouraged companies from larger capital expenditure projects. After organic investment, a coherent and appropriate dividend policy is essential, optimally one that allows ordinary dividends to grow in real terms through economic cycles. After that, acquisitions may be considered, but these should be assessed against the benchmark of lower risk special dividends or share buy-backs. Many small companies again bought back shares in 2025, including 29 companies within ASCoT's portfolio of 78 stocks.

Active share

Active share is a measure of how different a portfolio is from an index. The ratio is calculated as half of the sum of the absolute differences between each stock's weighting in the index and its weighting in the portfolio. The higher a portfolio's active share, the higher its chance of performing differently from the index, for better or worse. The Managers target an active share ratio of at least 70% for ASCoT's portfolio compared with the DNSCI (XIC). At 31 December 2025, it stood at 80%.

Value roll and portfolio turnover

The main influence on ASCoT's portfolio turnover in any period is usually the stockmarket's appetite for small UK quoted companies. If prices and valuations are rising, the upsides to the Managers' target prices are likely to be narrowing. All else being equal, this would encourage the rotation of ASCoT's capital from companies with lower upsides to those with higher.

Portfolio turnover is defined as the lower of purchases and sales divided by the average portfolio value. In 2025, turnover was 34%, which is in line with the long term average of 33%. This rate of turnover was influenced by the year's significant takeover activity.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG)

In their analysis and assessment of companies, the Managers consider any issue that affects valuation. This includes matters that come under the umbrella term of ESG. If the Managers determine that a company's valuation can be enhanced by addressing such an issue, they engage with the board in question. Most engagements remain concerned with governance, which reflects the Managers' firm belief that good governance is a pre-requisite for a good performance in environmental and social terms. Examples are provided in the Stewardship & ESG section of the Managers' website at www.aberforth.co.uk. Further details of the Managers' approach to ESG are set out on pages 16 to 18 of the Annual Report.

Valuations

Recent Managers' Reports have described how ASCoT benefits from a triple valuation discount. This referred to ASCoT's portfolio being on lower valuations than small UK quoted companies, which were on lower valuations than UK large companies, which were on lower valuations than world equities. The table below updates the analysis.

Price earnings (PE) ratio: 35 year average 31 December 2023 31 December 2024 31 December 2025 World equities* 16.0x 16.0x 17.0x 18.1x FTSE All-Share 15.3x 10.3x 14.6x 17.6x Smaller companies** 13.5x 10.3x 11.9x 12.2x Portfolio 12.0x 7.9x 9.6x 10.5x

*Source: Bloomberg; Panmure Liberum **DNSCI (XIC) to 2013 then Tracked Universe

Twelve months on, the triple discount remains in place, and yet there has been movement. The historical PEs of all four groups have risen, but the most significant move over the past twelve months has been among large UK companies. The PE of the FTSE All-Share has jumped from 14.6x to 17.6x and now sits above its long term average of 15.3x. Meanwhile, the PE of smaller companies, and of ASCoT's portfolio in particular, remain below their long term averages. As noted in the opening section of this report, it is unclear at the fundamental level why the valuation gap between small and large companies should have opened up to this degree. In view of the fundamental qualities of smaller companies - stronger balance sheets and higher growth - their lower valuations offer the opportunity of stronger future share price returns.

The following table turns to forward looking valuations. It uses the Managers' favoured valuation metric, EV/EBITA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax and amortisation). Ratios are set out for the portfolio, the Tracked Universe and certain subdivisions of the Tracked Universe. The profits underlying the ratios are based on the Managers' forecasts for each company that they track. The bullet points following the table summarise its main messages.

EV/EBITA 2024 2025 2026 ASCoT's portfolio 7.8x 8.0x 7.2x Tracked Universe (246 stocks) 11.2x 11.1x 9.7x - 34 growth stocks 19.8x 17.5x 15.5x - 212 other stocks 10.5x 10.5x 9.1x - 113 stocks >60% revenue within UK 11.5x 11.2x 10.1x - 113 stocks >60% revenue overseas 10.8x 10.7x 9.2x - 110 stocks > £600m market cap 12.0x 11.8x 10.4x - 136 stocks < £600m market cap 9.0x 9.0x 7.8x

• ASCoT's EV/EBITA ratio is higher for 2025 than for 2024, which implies that profits earned by portfolio companies fell slightly in 2025. This is consistent with the slowdown in activity through the second half of the year as concern about the Budget grew. The decline in the ratio in 2026 compared with 2025 suggests that, based on the Managers' bottom-up estimates, profits will increase again in 2026.

• The average EV/EBITA multiples of the portfolio are lower than those of the Tracked Universe. This has been a consistent feature over ASCoT's history and is consistent with the Managers' value investment style.

• The portfolio's 8.0x EV/EBITA ratio for 2025 is considerably lower than the average multiple of 14.7x at which takeover offers for DNSCI (XIC) constituents have been made in the past four years.

• Each year, the Managers identify a cohort of growth stocks within the DNSCI (XIC). The 34 growth stocks for 2026 are on much higher multiples than both the portfolio and the rest of the Tracked Universe.

• The "smaller small" companies within the DNSCI (XIC) remain more attractively valued than the "larger smalls". This explains why ASCoT's portfolio has a relatively high exposure to the "smaller smalls".

• For more of the period since the EU referendum, overseas facing companies have enjoyed higher valuations than have their peers that are more reliant on the UK's domestic economy. The gap between the two narrowed in 2025 as sentiment towards the overseas cohort was affected by the tariffs.

Outlook and conclusion

The "Liberation Day" tariff announcements convulsed stockmarkets in 2025. The full effects on global trade and economic activity are still unclear, particularly when the status of some of the tariffs remains subject to legal challenge. What is clear is that companies, both in ASCoT's portfolio and more widely, are incurring extra cost when exporting to the US. This is another factor in the broad theme of deglobalisation, which has developed since the pandemic as geopolitical tensions have intensified. The implication for ASCoT is a more uncertain outlook for its cohort of investee companies that generate their revenues outside the UK.

Despite the tariff shock, equity valuations have recovered well from the Liberation Day nadir. Returns have been particularly good for the group of companies seen to be benefiting from AI. As 2025 ended, the hopes and valuations for the AI leaders were very high, but some caution is merited. The business models of the US technology giants are no longer capital light since AI development necessitates significant investment in computing power and infrastructure. More broadly, the US economy is becoming increasingly reliant on AI, with growth driven by the investment boom and with buoyant equity prices supporting the wealth effect. Furthermore, it is not clear what the returns on the investment will prove to be or who will emerge the eventual winners of the AI arms race, as the US technology giants compete with each other and with Chinese rivals. In the meantime, the effects of AI on companies more broadly are as yet unclear. Some business models will be challenged and it is important for the Managers to consider where these threats lie. On the other hand, it is also important to consider the productivity gains that AI promises. Despite what the relative valuations might suggest, the upside from AI investment is unlikely to be confined to the companies currently deploying the capital - it is plausible that ASCoT's portfolio holdings can also benefit.

The more significant near term influence on the fortunes of small UK quoted companies is likely to be the direction of the UK economy. The immediate challenges are the government's fiscal position and a set of policies that are likely to increase costs and the regulatory burden on the private sector. These problems are well known and have contributed to the gloom surrounding the valuations of small UK quoted companies. However, there are other more positive dynamics at work, which tend to be overlooked at present and which suggest that the often hysterical talk about the UK is overdone.

• The private sector in the UK has deleveraged meaningfully over two decades - the ratio of private non financial debt to GDP is back to the levels last seen in 2000. Financial risk today is therefore reduced and there is the potential to re-leverage in the future. While many companies are choosing to deploy surplus capital on share buy-backs at present, a pick-up in investment would be good for growth of profits and the economy in general.

• The recent Budget, while unhelpfully late in the year, was not as threatening to economic activity as feared. The Chancellor tested her fiscal rules by deferring most tax increases until later in the parliament. This pragmatism gives the economy breathing space, especially as government spending does increase in the near term. One can debate the merits of such policies, but at the margin they bode well for economic activity.

• Inflation in the UK remains stickier than elsewhere but does seem to be on a downward path. This has given the Bank of England scope to reduce interest rates, which again should be supportive of near term economic activity.

So there is good reason to believe that the UK economy may turn out to be better, or at least less bad, than commonly perceived. This would be significant for the valuations of small UK quoted companies, especially the more economically sensitive businesses since so little is expected of them. The revaluation of larger companies in 2025 - particularly the banks - shows what is possible when sentiment turns. The opportunity is encapsulated by small companies' low valuations and high resilience. Self-help, strong balance sheets and free cash generation are supporting dividend growth and share buybacks as we await improved trading conditions.

The attractiveness of this combination is being recognised by more than the Managers. The elevated rate of M&A activity shows that other companies and private equity, particularly from overseas, understand the value on offer among the constituents of the DNSCI (XIC). At the same time, traditional holders of UK equities, such as insurance companies and larger asset managers, are being replaced on share registers by other sorts of investor. These are typically smaller institutions or individuals, often again from overseas, who share the Managers' contrarian approach to investment and, amid a broad opportunity set, have identified the value on offer among small UK quoted companies.

Over ASCoT's 35 years, the Managers' consistent investment approach has achieved superior returns for Shareholders. Their value investment philosophy, understanding of the companies and active engagement are particularly well suited to the current opportunity in small UK quoted companies and bode well for future returns.

The Managers' optimism is also rooted in ASCoT's structural advantages. Tactical gearing and share buy-backs can enhance the investment performance of the portfolio. They can also benefit from growth in the dividends paid to ASCoT's Shareholders. The underlying resilience of the investee companies, along with ASCoT's healthy revenue reserves, suggest that dividends can continue to grow in real terms, even in more difficult economic conditions. Finally, the closed-end nature of an investment trust affords the Managers a longer term investment horizon, allowing them to take advantage of concerns about illiquidity, to engage constructively and to support investee companies. The aim here, as always, is the improvement of investment returns for Shareholders.

Aberforth Partners LLP

Managers

29 January 2026

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Each of the Directors confirms to the best of their knowledge that:

(a) the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

(b) the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces; and

(c) the Annual Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides information necessary for Shareholders to assess the Company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

On behalf of the Board

Richard Davidson

Chairman

29 January 2026

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The Board carefully considers the risks faced by the Company and seeks to manage these risks through continual review, evaluation, mitigating controls and action as necessary. A risk matrix for the Company is maintained. It groups risks into the following categories: portfolio management; investor relations; regulatory and legal; financial reporting; and core objectives. Further information regarding the Board's governance oversight of risk and the context for risks can be found in the Corporate Governance Report on page 37 of the 2025 Annual Report. The Audit Committee Report (pages 38 to 40 of the Annual Report) details the Committee's review process, matters considered, and actions taken on internal controls and risks during the year.

The Company outsources all the main operational activities to recognised, well-established firms and the Board receives internal control reports from these firms, where available, to review the effectiveness of their control frameworks including cyber security. This review is also recorded in the Company's risk documentation.

Emerging risks are those that are still evolving, and are not fully understood, but that could have a future meaningful impact on the Company. The Board regularly reviews them and, during the year, it added to the matrix the emerging risks related to various economic and geopolitical market events and to uses of Artificial Intelligence. The Board monitors these risks and how the Managers integrate them into their investment decision making. The Board also monitored the current corporate development activity in the investment company sector and regularly considered implications for the Company and Shareholders.

Principal risks are those risks in the matrix that have the highest ratings based on likelihood and impact. They tend to be relatively consistent from year to year given the nature of the Company and its business. The principal risks faced by the Company, together with the approach taken by the Board towards them, are summarised below. To indicate the extent to which the principal risks change during the year and the level of monitoring required, each principal risk has been categorised as either dynamic risk, requiring detailed monitoring as it can change regularly, or stable risk.

Market risk Risk-this is a portfolio management risk Mitigation Investment performance is affected by external market risk factors, including those creating uncertainty about future price movements of investments. The factors include geo-political and economic conditions. The Board delegates consideration of market risk to the Managers to be carried out as part of the investment process. The Managers regularly assess the exposure to market risk when making investment decisions and the Board monitors the results via the Managers' quarterly and other reporting. The Board and Managers closely monitor significant economic and political developments including the potential effects of climate change (see pages 16 to 18 of the Annual Report). This remained a dynamic risk during the year, in which the Managers reported on market risks including economic and geopolitical issues as addressed in the Managers' Report.

Investment strategy/performance risk Risk-this is a portfolio management risk Mitigation The Company's investment policy and strategy exposes the portfolio to share price movements. The performance of the investment portfolio typically differs from the performance of the benchmark and is influenced by investment strategy and policy, investment style, stock selection, liquidity and market risk factors (see Market risk above and Note 19 in the 2025 Annual Report for further details). Investment in small companies is generally perceived to carry more risk than investment in large companies. While this is reasonable when comparing individual companies, it is much less so when comparing the risks inherent in diversified portfolios of small and large companies. The Board monitors performance against the investment objective over the long term by ensuring the investment portfolio is managed appropriately, in accordance with the investment policy and strategy. The Board has outsourced portfolio management to experienced investment managers with a clearly defined investment philosophy and investment process. The Board receives regular and detailed reports on investment performance including detailed portfolio analysis, risk profile and attribution analysis. Senior representatives of Aberforth Partners attend each Board meeting. Peer group performance is also regularly monitored by the Board. This remains a dynamic risk, with detailed consideration during the year. The Managers' Report contains information on portfolio investment performance and risks.

Share price discount Risk-this is an investor relations risk Mitigation Investment trust shares tend to trade at discounts to their underlying net asset values, but a significant share price discount, related volatility, or a discount significantly beyond peers', could reduce shareholder returns and confidence. The Board and the Managers monitor the discount daily, both in absolute terms and relative to ASCoT's peers. In this context, the Board intends to continue to use the buy- back authority as described in the Directors' Report, in the 2025 Annual Report. This is considered a dynamic risk as the discount moves daily.

Gearing risk Risk-this is a portfolio management risk Mitigation Tactical gearing can negatively affect investment performance. In rising markets, gearing enhances returns, but in falling markets it reduces returns to shareholders. The Board and the Managers have specifically considered the gearing strategy and associated risks during the year. At present this is a dynamic risk as the Company's tactical gearing facility is partially deployed.

Reputational risk Risk-this is an investor relations risk Mitigation The risk of an event damaging the Company's reputation and shareholder demand. The reputation of the Company is important in maintaining the confidence of shareholders. The Board and the Managers regularly monitor factors that may affect the reputation of the Company and/or of its main service providers and take action if appropriate. The Board reviews relevant internal control reporting for critical outsourced service providers. This has been monitored as a stable risk.

Regulatory risk Risk-this is a regulatory and legal risk Mitigation Failure to comply with applicable legal, tax and regulatory requirements could lead to suspension of the Company's share price listing, financial penalties or a qualified audit report. A breach of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 could lead to the Company losing investment trust status and, as a consequence, any capital gains would then be subject to capital gains tax. The Board receives quarterly compliance reports from the Secretaries to evidence compliance with rules and regulations, together with information on future developments. This is a stable risk.

Going Concern

The Audit Committee has undertaken and documented an assessment of whether the Company is a going concern for the period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements. The Committee reported the results of its assessment to the Board.

The Company's business activities, capital structure and borrowing facilities, together with the factors likely to affect its development and performance, are set out in the Strategic Report. In addition, the 2025 Annual Report includes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital and financial risk, along with details of its financial instruments and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company's assets comprise mainly readily realisable equity securities and funding flexibility can typically be achieved through the use of the borrowing facilities, which are described in notes 12 and 13 of the 2025 Annual Report. The Company has adequate financial resources to enable it to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements. The triennial continuation vote was considered including the outcome of the last vote in 2023, which was passed overwhelmingly, and the prospects for passing the continuation vote to be held on 5 March 2026.

In summary and taking into consideration all available information, the Directors have concluded it is appropriate to continue to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.

The Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Reconciliation of Movements in Shareholders' Funds and Cash Flow Statement are set out below.

INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2025

(audited)

For the year ended For the year ended 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net gains on investments - 54,778 54,778 - 116,364 116,364 Investment income 58,557 776 59,333 54,506 - 54,506 Other income 66 - 66 118 - 118 Investment management fee (Note 2) (3,691) (6,151) (9,842) (3,708) (6,180) (9,888) Portfolio transaction costs - (2,591) (2,591) - (2,179) (2,179) Other expenses (980) - (980) (858) - (858) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net return before finance costs 53,952 46,812 100,764 50,058 108,005 158,063 and tax Finance costs (1,698) (2,831) (4,529) (2,427) (4,045) (6,472) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Return on ordinary activities 52,254 43,981 96,235 47,631 103,960 151,591 before tax Tax on ordinary activities - - - - - - -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Return attributable to equity shareholders 52,254 43,981 96,235 47,631 103,960 151,591 ====== ======= ======= ====== ======= ======= Returns per Ordinary Share (Note 4) 64.02p 53.88p 117.90p 56.59p 123.50p 180.09p

The Board declared on 29 January 2026 a final dividend of 32.50p per Ordinary Share and a special dividend of 12.00p per Ordinary Share. The Board declared on 29 July 2025 an interim dividend of 14.30p per Ordinary Share.

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year. A Statement of Comprehensive Income is not required as all gains and losses of the Company have been reflected in the above statement.

RECONCILIATION OF MOVEMENTS IN SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

For the year ended 31 December 2025

(audited)

Capital Share redemption Special Capital Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 31 December 2024 838 150 30,469 1,262,006 103,854 1,397,317 Return on ordinary activities after taxation - - - 43,981 52,254 96,235 Equity dividends paid (Note 3) - - - - (41,591) (41,591) Purchase of Ordinary Shares (Note 7) (41) 41 (30,469) (29,776) - (60,245) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Balance as at 31 December 2025 797 191 - 1,276,211 114,517 1,391,716 ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

For the year ended 31 December 2024

(audited)

Capital Share redemption Special Capital Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 31 December 2023 844 144 38,840 1,158,046 99,353 1,297,227 Return on ordinary activities after taxation - - - 103,960 47,631 151,591 Equity dividends paid (Note 3) - - - - (43,130) (43,130) Purchase of Ordinary Shares (Note 7) (6) 6 (8,371) - - (8,371) -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Balance as at 31 December 2024 838 150 30,469 1,262,006 103,854 1,397,317 ====== ====== ====== ====== ====== ======

BALANCE SHEET

As at 31 December 2025

(audited)

31 December 31 December 2025 2024 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss (Note 5) 1,457,871 1,497,304 ---------- ---------- Current assets Debtors 4,010 2,874 Cash at bank 5,141 1,349 ---------- ---------- 9,151 4,223 Creditors (amounts falling due within one year) (75,306) (302) ---------- ---------- Net current (liabilities)/assets (66,155) 3,921 ---------- ---------- Total Assets less Current Liabilities 1,391,716 1,501,225 Creditors (amounts falling due after more than one year) - (103,908) ---------- ---------- Total Net Assets 1,391,716 1,397,317 ======= ======= Capital and reserves: equity interests Called up share capital 797 838 Capital redemption reserve 191 150 Special reserve - 30,469 Capital reserve 1,276,211 1,262,006 Revenue reserve 114,517 103,854 ---------- ---------- Total Shareholders' Funds 1,391,716 1,397,317 ======= ======= Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (Note 6) 1,745.26p 1,666.95p

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2025

(audited)

2025 2024 £'000 £'000 Operating activities Net revenue return before finance costs and tax 53,952 50,058 Receipt of special dividends taken to capital 776 - Investment management fee charged to capital (6,151) (6,180) (Increase) in debtors (1,136) (213) Increase in other creditors 10 8 -------- -------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 47,451 43,673 ===== ===== Investing activities Purchases of investments (369,470) (307,701) Sales of investments 461,056 288,596 -------- -------- Cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 91,586 (19,105) ===== ===== Financing activities Purchases of Ordinary Shares (Note 7) (60,245) (8,371) Equity dividends paid (Note 3) (41,591) (43,130) Interest and fees paid (4,409) (6,452) Gross drawdowns of bank debt facilities (before any costs) 95,000 79,000 Gross repayments of bank debt facilities (before any costs) (124,000) (47,000) -------- -------- Cash (outflow) from financing activities (135,245) (25,953) ===== ===== Change in cash during the period 3,792 (1,385) ===== ===== Cash at the start of the period 1,349 2,734 Cash at the end of the period 5,141 1,349 ====== ======

SUMMARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The financial statements have been presented under Financial Reporting Standard 102 ("FRS 102") and under the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" ("SORP"). The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include the revaluation of the Company's investments as described in Note 1 of the 2025 Annual Report. The Directors' assessment of the basis of going concern is described on page 31 of the 2025 Annual Report. The functional and presentation currency is pounds sterling, which is the currency of the environment in which the Company operates. The Board confirms that no critical accounting judgements or significant sources of estimation uncertainty have been applied to the financial statements and therefore there is not a significant risk of a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. The Company's accounting policies are set out in the 2025 Annual Report.

2. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEE AND BANK BORROWINGS

The Managers, Aberforth Partners LLP, receive an annual management fee, payable quarterly in advance, equal to 0.75% of net assets up to £1 billion, and 0.65% thereafter.

The investment management fee and finance costs of bank borrowings have been allocated 62.5% to capital reserve and 37.5% to revenue reserve, in line with the Board's expected long term split of returns, in the form of capital gains and income respectively, from the investment portfolio of the Company.

The Company has a three year unsecured £130m Facility Agreement with Royal Bank of Scotland International. This is due to expire on 15 June 2026.

3. DIVIDENDS

31 December 2025 £'000 31 December 2024 £'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period: Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 30.00p (2023: 28.55p) paid on 10 March 2025 24,967 24,091 Special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024 of 6.00p (2023: 9.00p) paid on 10 March 2025 4,993 7,595 Interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of 14.30p (2024: 13.60p) paid on 28 August 2025 11,631 11,444 ------------ ------------ 41,591 43,130 ------------ ------------

The final dividend of 32.50p (2024: 30.00p) and special dividend of 12.00p (2024: 6.00p) for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 9 March 2026. The final and special dividends for 2025 and 2024 have not been included as liabilities in the financial statements for that year.

4. RETURNS PER ORDINARY SHARE

Year to 31 December 2025 Year to 31 December 2024 The returns per Ordinary Share are based on: Returns attributable to Ordinary Shareholders £96,235,000 £151,591,000 Weighted average number of shares in issue during the year 81,626,049 84,175,009 Returns per Ordinary Share 117.90p 180.09p

There are no dilutive or potentially dilutive shares in issue.

5. INVESTMENTS AT FAIR VALUE

In accordance with FRS 102 fair value measurements have been classified using the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - using unadjusted quoted prices for identical instruments in an active market;

Level 2 - using inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are directly or indirectly observable (based on market data); and

Level 3 - using inputs that are unobservable (for which market data is unavailable).

Investments held at fair value through profit or loss

As at 31 December 2025 Level 1 £'000 Level 2 £'000 Level 3 £'000 Total £'000 Listed equities 1,457,871 - - 1,457,871 Unlisted equities - - - - ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Total financial asset investments 1,457,871 - - 1,457,871 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------

As at 31 December 2024 Level 1 £'000 Level 2 £'000 Level 3 £'000 Total £'000 Listed equities 1,497,304 - - 1,497,304 Unlisted equities - - - - ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Total financial asset investments 1,497,304 - - 1,497,304 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------

6. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

The Net Asset Value per Share and the net assets attributable to the Ordinary Shares at the year end are calculated in accordance with their entitlements in the Articles of Association and were as follows.

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Net assets attributable £1,391,716,000 £1,397,317,000 Ordinary Shares in issue at the end of the year 79,742,605 83,824,605 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (a) 1,745.26p 1,666.95p Dividend reinvestment factor * (b) 1.031025 1.033876 Net Asset Value Total Return basis * (a) x (b) 1,799.41p 1,723.42p

*Defined in the glossary of the 2025 Annual Report as an alternative performance measure.

7. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

During the year, the Company bought back and cancelled 4,082,000 shares (2024: 590,000) at a total cost of £60,245,000 (2024: £8,371,000). During the period 1 January to 29 January 2026, 323,500 shares have been bought back for cancellation.

During the year to 31 December 2025 the Special Reserve, which was used to account for the cost of purchasing Ordinary Shares for cancellation, was exhausted. Following this, the Capital Reserve represented by realised capital profits, is being used.

8. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Directors have been identified as related parties and their fees and shareholdings are detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 41 and 42 of the Annual Report. During the year no Director was interested in any contract or other matter requiring disclosure under section 412 of the Companies Act 2006.

9. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are measures that are not defined by FRS 102 and FRS 104. The Company believes that APMs, referred to as 'Key Performance Indicators' on page 5 of the Annual Report, provide Shareholders with important information on the Company and are appropriate for an investment trust company. These APMs are also a component of reporting to the Board. A glossary of APMs can be found in the 2025 Annual Report.

10. FURTHER INFORMATION

The foregoing do not constitute statutory accounts (as defined in section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006) of the Company. The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 which contained an unqualified Report of the Auditors, have been lodged with the Registrar of Companies and did not contain a statement required under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.

