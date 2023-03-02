Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Announces 'Month in Review' with CEO Jim Morrison

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC Pink:EMGE), a curator, developer, and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space announced today that it will feature a monthly video in which, CEO, Jim Morrison will go over the company's progress to date with a view on future events.

Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent, stated: "Being cognizant of the ever accelerating speed our company is growing, I decided that a monthly perspective might be useful for those who are witnessing our strategy of expansion and growth. I've never been one to be satisfied with the status quo - My attitude is one of ambition and creativity. To me the bottom-line is to keep raising the value of our company for our shareholders and potential investors. I relish this challenge, and hopefully you'll find these monthly chats helpful in understanding the how and why behind the company's actions as it expands and multiplies its revenue streams."

Please follow this link to our Month in Review: https://emergenthealthcompany.com/month-in-review/

On February 28, Emergent announced that it will roll out a state-of-the-art "Regenerative Men's Health Vertical" called "MAXIMUS Men's Health". We wanted to provide you with a direct link:

We Just Made "I CAN DO IT" a Whole Lot Easier - Emergent Health Tackles Men's Health Struggles

Please visit: https://emergenthealthcompany.com/2023/02/27/emergent-health-introduces-maximus-mens-health/

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products include ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries: PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. It will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. The Wholistic Company is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: to bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and Linkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

