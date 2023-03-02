Admission to trading of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-02 15:54 CET -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 2nd, 2023, to approve the application of Mainor Ülemiste AS and to admit the 121,060 issued bonds, each with nominal value of 100 EUR (Mainor Ülemiste bonds 2027, ISIN code: EE3300003136), to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. Proceeding from the above, 121,060 Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Monday, March 6th, 2023, or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Mainor Ülemiste AS Issuer's short name MAY ISIN code EE3300003136 Securities maturity date 10.03.2027 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 121,060 Total nominal value 12,106,000 EUR Orderbook short name MAYB085027FA Coupon rate 8.50% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year March 10th; September 10th The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is Redgate Capital. Mainor Ülemiste AS company description is attached to this announcement. First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123284