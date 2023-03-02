Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
02.03.2023 | 15:58
Admission to trading of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-02 15:54 CET --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 2nd, 2023, to approve
the application of Mainor Ülemiste AS and to admit the 121,060 issued bonds,
each with nominal value of 100 EUR (Mainor Ülemiste bonds 2027, ISIN code:
EE3300003136), to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. 

Proceeding from the above, 121,060 Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds will be admitted to
trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Monday, March
6th, 2023, or on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         Mainor Ülemiste AS    
Issuer's short name      MAY            
ISIN code           EE3300003136       
Securities maturity date    10.03.2027        
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR          
Number of securities      121,060          
Total nominal value      12,106,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      MAYB085027FA       
Coupon rate          8.50%           
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year     
                March 10th; September 10th

The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is Redgate Capital.

Mainor Ülemiste AS company description is attached to this announcement.

First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1123284
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
