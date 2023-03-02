During MWC23 in Barcelona, Huawei and leading Saudi Arabian telecommunications operator Zain KSA signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for "5.5G City" joint innovation project. The MoU was signed during MWC23 held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

MoU signing between Zain KSA and Huawei in Barcelona

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to promote technological innovation for 5.5G evolution and expand scalable offerings to individual, enterprise, and government customers. Additionally, they will strengthen the digital infrastructure and build a global 5.5G evolution pioneer network, providing a strong engine to achieve the national digitalization goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

Zain KSA and Huawei will collaborate to enhance technological innovation, improve user experience, and develop new use cases. The collaboration will involve providing a seamless gigabit experience in both indoor and outdoor scenarios through the large-scale deployment of MetaAAU and 5G carrier aggregation, as well as LampSite digital indoor solutions. Additionally, initiatives will be taken to enhance the performance of Massive MIMO networks and to develop end-to-end autonomous network operation and optimization capabilities. Both parties will also work together to develop new use cases for the Internet of Things (IoT) and private network solutions. Finally, the partnership will explore innovative cooperation in areas such as ultra-compact site and green energy solutions, among others.

Zain KSA's Chief Technology Officer, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Mufadda, commented: "Our commitment to driving digital transformation in the Kingdom has been made possible by combining innovative technology investments with pioneering digital solutions across multiple fields, including cloud computing, fintech, business support, and drone technologies. Zain KSA is on a mission to empower a digital society and support the transition towards a digital economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's digital transformation strategy. By partnering with global ICT leaders, including Huawei, we are committed to enhancing Zain KSA's end-to-end network through our joint innovation on 5G-Advanced technology and by incubating a range of vertical services for industry digitalization."

Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei's 5G Product Line, said, "We are committed to providing leading products and solutions for operators and helping them build high-quality mobile networks through continuous technical innovations. We are excited to work with Zain KSA on this 5.5G City project and hope that this cooperation will allow our innovative products and solutions to create business and social value. Our vision is to help Zain KSA build better 5G networks and more importantly, leading digital infrastructure."

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading telecom provider established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 2008 as a listed company. In due respect to its highly developed infrastructure, the company was successful in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and a digital service provider whose services include telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones, and many others.

Zain KSA is committed to the continuous development of its network and services in order to achieve the best customer service experience for individuals, the private sector and government institutions, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is to provide the services needed for a smart society and a better quality of life.

For more information on Zain KSA please visit: www.sa.zain.com.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 197,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundations for an intelligent world; bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

