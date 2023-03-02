Saguenay, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, John Passalacqua, will address the 'Québec: Rich in Possibilities' Session at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference on March 7th, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. First Phosphate President, Peter Kent, will accompany Mr. Passalacqua.

Conference Information:

https://www.pdac.ca



Extended Availability: First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua, and President, Peter Kent, will be available during the 'Québec: Rich in Possibilities' event in Room 205D for the entirety of the day of March 7, 2023 from 9:00 h to 17:00 h (EST).

"We value the effort by the Government of Quebec to provide investors visibility into Quebec's world-class mining sector at the PDAC conference," states Company CEO, John Passalacqua. "First Phosphate is developing a vertically-integrated strategy for the LFP battery sector to meet the Government of Quebec's strategic electrification prerogatives."

"Quebec's rare igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is ideal in producing abundant amounts of battery-grade purified phosphoric acid necessary to meet the anticipated looming shortages to come in North America," explains First Phosphate President, Peter Kent. "The LFP battery was in part first developed in Quebec. First Phosphate is proud to develop its vertically-integrated plan to produce LFP cathode active material in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec."

Mr. Passalacqua will take the opportunity to discuss the importance of the Company's recent announcement of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Prayon SA ("Prayon"), headquartered in Engis, Belgium, and Europe's largest producer of purified phosphoric acid and global leader in purified phosphoric acid production technology. First Phosphate and Prayon are building a strategic transatlantic relationship to enable Europe and North America to gain green energy and critical mineral independence. The parties plan to continue to work in cooperation with the Quebec, Canadian, United States, Walloon, Belgian and European governments to this end.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156822