Gilead Sciences: Gilead Foundation Donating $1 Million for Relief Efforts in Türkiye and Syria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / As a way to support those impacted by Monday's devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, the Gilead Foundation is donating $1 million for on-the-ground relief efforts. The donation will be divided evenly between the International Medical Corps and Direct Relief, two organizations that we have long supported.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

