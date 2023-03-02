Anzeige
02.03.2023
Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Podcast: Effective Carbon Emission Targets & the Road to Reduction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / In this episode of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Drivers of Change podcast, host Lee Green speaks to Liam Salter, CEO and Co-Founder of RESET Carbon. They discuss the role of science-based targets and LCAs, explore some of the criticisms and look at what needs to happen for real progress to be seen in the fashion, textile, apparel and footwear sectors.

Listen to the podcast, titled Effective Carbon Emission Targets & the Road to Reduction on the SAC website.

To learn more about RESET Carbon, visit their website. To get the latest on our Decarbonization Program, check out this page.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741705/Podcast-Effective-Carbon-Emission-Targets-the-Road-to-Reduction

