The industry veteran brings expertise from the staffing and workforce technology industries, along with a unique vision and approach to nurturing teams.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Prosperix, an innovative workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Giroux to Chief Operating Officer. He started with the company in 2018 as Vice President of Operations; in 2021, he became Vice President of Operations and Sales. "This is the right time to recognize Scott's continued contributions to Prosperix," said CEO Sunil Bagai. "He continues to lead these essential departments, build strong teams, and deliver high-performance results for our clients. He is also a tremendous human being and someone I enjoy partnering with closely to build a world-class business and team."

Beyond executing the day-to-day short-term goals and Prosperix's larger strategic vision, Scott has the unique ability to create and nurture successful teams. "Scott is truly a natural for this role," said Michelle L. Cox, executive coach and consultant. "He has the ability to motivate and inspire his team and focus on the people doing the work -- not just the work they are doing -- all while ensuring the goals and objectives of the organization are executed with excellence."

Those strong leadership and relationship skills made Sunil's decision even easier. "There are very few truly good leaders out there, and Scott is one of them. He conveys messages positively (even when those messages are difficult) and inspires us daily. He's always willing to roll up his sleeves and take care of whatever the company needs. He's a great role model for the entire organization, including me," he said.

The promotion is a natural progression based on Scott's determination to let his actions speak louder than his words. He has focused on building a strong relationship with company leaders while working fervently to meet business goals. "I've worked hard at building those relationships over the years, and they have grown into relationships built on trust and respect. I know we aren't going to agree on every point, but listening gives me the ability to make the best decisions for the company," he said. "I think all of us on the leadership team complement each other. We're not the same, and that's what makes us stronger."

Industry experts and others within Prosperix see the strength in Scott's approach. Defiant Solutions CEO Bryan Peña said Scott's industry knowledge and innovative approach to problem-solving will help Prosperix make even greater strides. And Prosperix Chief Product Officer Ravdeep Sawhney sees him as a vital team member for continued growth and success. "Scott is a true partner with invaluable domain knowledge and expertise," he said. "His experience and knowledge will be crucial as Prosperix scales its MSP and VMS offerings to meet the needs of today's rapidly-changing world of work."

