Pure Strategies Offers Nature Action Forum for Business

GLOUCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Pure Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm empowering brands and retailers to realize meaningful environmental and social improvement, is offering an 8-month Nature Action Forum for Business to help companies progress on their nature programs.

Pure Strategies' Nature Action Forum is accepting applications for a cohort of corporate sustainability professionals that will begin meeting in April 2023.

Through the monthly web-based meetings, the members of the Nature Action Forum will:

Build knowledge about the drivers and approaches in a corporate nature strategy

Create their own action plan to advance a nature strategy that is suited for their business

Acquire skills, practical tools, and information to take their next steps

The engaging monthly discussions will cover topics including nature assessment approaches, target setting, implementation actions, and disclosure frameworks such as the Task Force for Nature-related Disclosures and others.

"When the new Global Biodiversity Framework was finalized at the end of 2022, business targets were included in the framework for the first time," notes Tim Greiner, Managing Director and Co-founder of Pure Strategies. "Leading businesses know this is just one of the many drivers for the growing expectations to assess, act on, and disclose biodiversity impacts."

Pure Strategies' is offering sustainability leaders in businesses the Nature Action Forum's unique learning opportunity to help companies take the steps toward a nature-positive future.

Applications and payment are due by April 7, 2023. Companies can learn more and apply here.

About Pure Strategies

Pure Strategies has been transforming business through sustainability performance since 1998. Our team helps companies initiate and enhance existing sustainability programs by setting meaningful sustainability goals, devising effective management strategies, and making changes to products and supply chains that deliver value to the business and society. Our clients include Walmart, Ahold Delhaize USA, Seventh Generation, TAZO, Timberland, Everlane, MegaFood, Ben & Jerry's, and over 100 others. Pure Strategies is proud to be a Co-Founder of The Chemical Footprint Project, a licensed GreenScreen® Consultant, The Sustainability Consortium registered service provider staff member, a pioneer member of the Science Based Targets Network Corporate Engagement Program, and a certified B Corp.

For more information, contact:

Melanie Fleming

Marketing Manager

Pure Strategies, Inc.

mfleming@purestrategies.com

978-525-0487

Pure Strategies is now accepting applications for the Nature Action Forum for Business.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pure Strategies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pure Strategies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pure-strategies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pure Strategies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741731/Pure-Strategies-Offers-Nature-Action-Forum-for-Business