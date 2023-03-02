Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Top Georgia Builder of New Homes BHHSGA, Loudermilk Homes, Named Finalist for National Custom Builder of the Year

Loudermilk Homes has been selected as a finalist for Custom Builder of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Loudermilk Homes was named as one of the top three finalists for the national award by the NAHB's Custom Home Builders Committee, which recognizes the leadership and contributions of the best builders in the country. The award was presented during this year's International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. "Our entire team at Loudermilk Homes feels immensely honored to be named as a finalist for Custom Builder of the Year, and this recognition underscores the hard work, attention to detail, disciplined processes, and custom craftsmanship that we strive to infuse in every home that we design and build," said Sherwin Loudermilk, Founder and President of Loudermilk Homes.

(Pictured: Roane and Sherwin Loudermilk)

In 2009, Loudermilk Homes was founded in Atlanta by Sherwin Loudermilk and his wife and business partner Roane Loudermilk. Since then, the company has expanded its reach throughout metro Atlanta and North Carolina, gaining recognition as one of the top luxury custom design and build firms in the region. On average, Loudermilk Homes completes around 15 homes annually, and is simultaneously in the process of planning around 30 to 40 additional homes at any given time. Currently, the company has numerous active development projects including The Manor Golf & Country Club, The Homestead at Milton, and Von Lake Estates situated just north of Atlanta. In addition, the company has various projects located in Cashiers/Highlands, North Carolina such as Saratay Falls, Bear Mor, Cedar Hill, High Hampton, and Lonesome Valley. Loudermilk Homes also specializes in building custom homes in high-end intown neighborhoods such as Buckhead and Sandy Springs, along with more established neighborhoods like Atlanta Country Club.

Loudermilk Homes is renowned for incorporating both modern and classic design elements into their homes, utilizing cutting-edge smart home technology and high-quality materials. The company's open layouts imbue a sense of grandeur, and they have in-house architectural design services to ensure faster revisions that avoid project delays. Loudermilk Designs, the company's sister organization established by President Roane Loudermilk, offers design professionals who work collaboratively with each client to select finishes and materials that reflect the client's individual aesthetic preferences.

To help minimize stress and make the design and construction process more enjoyable for their clients, Loudermilk Homes has developed a "Process to Perfection" consisting of nine comprehensive steps. The company provides each client with access to Loudermilk Connect, a project management portal powered by Buildertrend, which ensures complete transparency regarding the schedule and budget. The portal includes daily work logs, photographs, a live 24/7 video stream, the ability to approve change orders from any touch screen device, and an archive of all selections that were made before the start of construction.

Loudermilk Homes has a structured and methodical pre-construction process that sets out clear decision-making processes and project milestones that need to be achieved before a project can move forward. The company advises homeowners to make all selections prior to the commencement of the project, which is similar to how commercial projects are handled. This approach helps to mitigate global supply chain delays and shortages.

Sherwin Loudermilk has been an engaged leader and member of an NAHB Builder 20 peer learning group, known as "The Doors," for multiple years. These gatherings provide a platform for business owners from some of the country's leading builders to exchange ideas and best practices, offer constructive feedback, review financial and operational metrics, and encourage each other to enhance their personal and professional lives. The group engages in both formal meetings and informal conversations throughout the year.

Loudermilk acknowledged the crucial role of their NAHB Builder 20 Group in the success of Loudermilk Homes, stating that "Without the support, encouragement, thought leadership, and candid feedback from every member of our group, Loudermilk Homes wouldn't be where it is today. The way we challenge and push each other to do our best work is invaluable, and I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to each of them."

Loudermilk Homes is highly committed to giving back to the local communities where it operates. The company is a proud member of the Atlanta CBUSA chapter and the Chamber of Commerce in Cashiers, NC. It also donates to Noor charity to support refugees who have been displaced due to geopolitical unrest, helping them to rebuild their lives. In addition, as part of its "Employee of the Quarter" recognition program, Loudermilk Homes makes a charitable donation to an organization of the employee's choice. Recent recipients have included the Northside Hospital Foundation, Atlanta Humane Society, Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, and the American Red Cross.

Loudermilk expressed his humility and gratitude at being selected as a finalist for Custom Builder of the Year and credited every member of the Loudermilk Homes and Loudermilk Designs family for this honor.

ABOUT LOUDERMILK HOMES

In 2009, former IBM executive Sherwin Loudermilk founded Loudermilk Homes, an award-winning luxury homebuilder that follows a proprietary 9-Step "Process to Perfection" to ensure quality custom craftsmanship and complete transparency on every project. The company integrates top-of-the-line smart home technology that can be controlled through Amazon Alexa, and its Loudermilk Connect app allows homebuyers to view real-time video feeds, approve change orders, and monitor budgets and schedules from any device 24/7. Loudermilk Homes has been recognized with numerous awards from prestigious publications such as the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, Modern Luxury Interiors, City Lifestyle, Houzz, and others.

