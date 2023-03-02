Park Lawn Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Achievement of 2022 Aspirational Growth Target

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Today, Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC; PLC.U) ("PLC", "Park Lawn", or the "Company") announced its financial operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Results from Q4 and the Year Ended 2022

For the three-month period ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Increase/(Decrease) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 % Increase/(Decrease) Revenue $ 86,143,691 $ 78,949,931 9.1 % $ 326,110,118 $ 294,772,309 10.6 % Net Earnings* $ 5,290,953 $ 7,113,666 (25.6) % $ 25,124,765 $ 27,812,866 (9.7) % Adjusted Net Earnings*1 $ 8,272,256 $ 10,150,172 (18.5) % $ 33,838,416 $ 38,032,511 (11.0) % Adjusted EBITDA*1 $ 19,772,589 $ 19,954,979 (0.9) % $ 74,948,868 $ 76,284,577 (1.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin*1 23.0% 25.3% (230bps) 23.0% 25.9% (290bps) Net Earnings per share-diluted* $ 0.153 $ 0.206 (25.8) % $ 0.725 $ 0.882 (17.8) % Adjusted Net Earnings per share-diluted*1 $ 0.239 $ 0.294 (18.7) % $ 0.976 $ 1.205 (19.0) % *Attributable to PLC Shareholders

J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC commented, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter 2022 year-end operating results as compared to the heavily COVID-19 impacted fourth quarter and year-end 2021. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a sharp decline in the U.S. national death during the year, our decrease in call volume was notably less than the national decline, as well as that of our peers. Further, as we experienced this change in landscape in conjunction with an inflationary and challenging macroeconomic climate, we were able to quickly adjust our operations in the short-term and are proud of how this is illustrated by our fourth quarter results. For example, we saw our same store funeral averages increase quarter-over-quarter by 1.3% despite increased inflationary pressures. Likewise, we saw an increase in our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 240 basis points from the second quarter of this year, far exceeding our own expectations to make meaningful change in this short period. This significant improvement would not have been possible without the visibility provided by our proprietary software system FaCTS and the hard work of our employees. We remain committed to regularly improving upon and refining our operations to maximize shareholder value."

Key Results from Q4 and the Year Ended 2022

For the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, revenue grew by approximately 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively, over the comparable prior period, primarily due to acquisitions made during 2022 and 2021.

For the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, revenue from Comparable Operations decreased only slightly at 2.0% and 2.3% respectively, far outperforming decreases in mortality rates.

Fully Diluted Earnings per share attributable to PLC shareholders was $0.153 and $0.725 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.206 and $0.882 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Adjusted Net Earnings per share attributable to PLC shareholders was $0.239 and $0.976 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.294 and $1.205 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, Net Earnings decreased 25.6% relative to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and decreased 9.7% over the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was consistent with the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and decreased 1.8% over the year ended December 31, 2021.

PLC achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.0% for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

During the quarter, the Company completed six acquisitions including the acquisition of substantially all the assets of: (1) Ertel Funeral Home & Crematory, a stand-alone funeral home located in Cortez, Colorado; (2) Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service, a stand-alone funeral home in Grand Junction, Colorado; (3) Taylor Funeral Home, a business comprised of three stand-alone funeral homes and one on-site funeral home and cemetery combination located in Delta, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Paonia, Colorado; (4) Muehlebach Funeral Care in Kansas City, Missouri, Skradsi-Pierce Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kansas and Assurance Cremation Society in Kansas City, Missouri, a group of businesses consisting of three stand-alone funeral homes; (5) Park Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery & Green Lawn Cemetery, Park Lawn Northland Chapel and Glenridge Cemetery in Kansas City and Liberty Mutual, a business made up of one on-site funeral home and cemetery combination, one-stand-alone funeral home and one stand-alone cemetery; and (6) Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, Mountain View Memorial Park and Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremation, Monuments and Receptions, a group of businesses consisting of two stand-alone funeral homes and one stand-alone cemetery located in Cheyenne and Casper, Wyoming.

In 2022, the Company successfully executed on its growth strategy by completing a total of 11 acquisitions for a total purchase price of approximately US$94,000,000. The combined transactions represent a total of 7,054 calls and 890 interments as well as the addition of 23 stand-alone funeral homes, 4 stand-alone cemeteries, and 5 on-sites. The Company also added two new geographic regions - the states of Virginia and Wyoming.

On August 3, 2022, the Company announced the opening of Westminster Funeral & Reception Centre located at Westminster Cemetery, making this 32,100 square foot state-of-the-art facility the Company's first on-site in Toronto, Ontario. The Company anticipates that this facility will play a meaningful role in its organic growth strategy.

Subsequent to the quarter and year end, on March 1, 2023, the Company completed and opened the Waco Memorial Funeral Home, a new-build funeral home, located on-site at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. This new on-site facility offers the first funeral home and cemetery combination in the market and is expected to provide an important part of the Company's organic growth strategy.

PLC Achieved its 2022 Aspirational Growth Target

In 2018, PLC announced a long-term aspirational goal of achieving CAD$100 million in pro forma Adjusted EBITDA[2] by the conclusion of the 2022 calendar year. The Company is proud to announce that it exceeded this aspirational growth target at the conclusion of 2022.

In response to the Company meeting this goal, Mr. Green stated, "Despite the many adverse conditions experienced during the five year period, including the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent periods since its height, we are pleased that the Company not only met, but exceeded its aspirational growth target. We look forward to further sharpening our operating acumen as we turn our focus to the achievement of our previously announced 2026 aspirational growth targets."

PLC Remains Committed to its Comprehensive Growth Strategy

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Carson-Speaks Chapel in Independence, Missouri; Speaks Buckner Chapel in Buckner, Missouri; Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence, Missouri; and Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, Missouri, a group of businesses consisting of three stand-alone funeral homes and one stand-alone cemetery. The transaction is anticipated to close in early April 2023 following the receipt of regulatory approval.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and eighteen U.S. states.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and their related per share amounts, Adjusted EBITDA margins, Acquired Operations and Comparable Operations are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Such measures are presented in this news release because management of PLC believes that such measures are relevant in evaluating PLC's operating performance. Such measures, as computed by PLC, may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar organizations and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by such other organizations.

The Company defines Acquired Operations as business units or operating locations acquired by the Company during the period from January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2022. The Company defines Comparable Operations as business units or operating locations owned by the Company for the entire period from January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2022.

The following tables indicate how the Company reconciles Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and their related per share amount, and Adjusted EBITDA margins to the nearest IFRS measure.

Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net Earnings $ 5,290,953 $ 7,113,666 Adjusted for the impact of: Amortization of intangible assets 320,406 296,934 Share based compensation 802,425 1,065,834 Acquisition and integration costs 2,455,264 2,050,013 Other (income) expenses 86,346 335,338 Tax effect on the above items (683,138 ) (711,613 ) Adjusted Net Earnings, PLC shareholders $ 8,272,256 $ 10,150,172

Adjusted Net Earnings - per share Basic $ 0.240 $ 0.298 Diluted $ 0.239 $ 0.294 Weighted Average Shares Basic 34,400,418 34,105,883 Diluted 34,641,420 34,483,191

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net Earnings $ 25,124,765 $ 27,812,866 Adjusted for the impact of: Amortization of intangible assets 1,184,641 1,399,161 Share based compensation 4,641,574 3,808,944 Acquisition and integration costs 7,046,469 5,723,392 Other (income) expenses (1,352,075 ) 1,356,710 Tax effect on the above items (2,806,958 ) (2,068,562 ) Adjusted Net Earnings, PLC shareholders $ 33,838,416 $ 38,032,511

Adjusted Net Earnings - per share Basic $ 0.990 $ 1.222 Diluted $ 0.976 $ 1.205 Weighted Average Shares Basic 34,173,743 31,111,308 Diluted 34,664,014 31,549,563

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Earnings from operations $ 10,687,903 $ 11,914,633 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance costs 2,839,058 1,672,814 Depreciation and amortization 3,097,311 3,185,581 Amortization of cemetery property 2,345,892 2,116,117 EBITDA, PLC shareholders 18,970,164 18,889,145 Share based compensation 802,425 1,065,834 Adjusted EBITDA, PLC shareholders $ 19,772,589 $ 19,954,979

EBITDA, PLC shareholders - per share Basic $ 0.551 $ 0.554 Diluted $ 0.548 $ 0.548 Adjusted EBITDA, PLC shareholders - per share Basic $ 0.575 $ 0.585 Diluted $ 0.571 $ 0.579 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 34,400,418 34,105,883 Diluted 34,641,420 34,483,191

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Earnings from operations $ 41,327,922 $ 46,035,418 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance costs 8,329,739 7,643,102 Depreciation and amortization 13,058,253 11,787,596 Amortization of cemetery property 7,591,380 7,198,142 Non-controlling interest - (188,625 ) EBITDA, PLC shareholders 70,307,294 72,475,633 Share based compensation 4,641,574 3,808,944 Adjusted EBITDA, PLC shareholders $ 74,948,868 $ 76,284,577

EBITDA, PLC shareholders - per share Basic $ 2.057 $ 2.330 Diluted $ 2.028 $ 2.297 Adjusted EBITDA, PLC shareholders - per share Basic $ 2.193 $ 2.452 Diluted $ 2.162 $ 2.418 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 34,173,743 31,111,308 Diluted 34,664,014 31,549,563

[1] Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Earnings per share-diluted are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this document for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

[2] For purposes of the 2022 Aspirational Growth Target, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA adjusted as if the businesses acquired during the 2022 calendar year were made as of January 1, 2022.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "aspirational", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding: PLC's expectations regarding the achievement of its previously announced 2026 aspirational growth targets; PLC's expectations regarding the important role that Westminster Funeral & Reception Centre and Waco Memorial Funeral Home will play in PLC's organic growth strategy; and PLC's expectation that the Speaks acquisition will close in early April 2023. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including the assumed improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic and the normalization of the death rate, that the CAD to USD exchange rate remains consistent, PLC will continue to execute on its organic growth strategy; PLC is able to obtain regulatory approval or satisfy regulatory requirements for the Speaks acquisition, the Speaks acquisition closes in the anticipated timeframe, the Speaks acquisition and the other recently completed acquisitions referred to in this press release will perform as expected, PLC will be able to implement business improvements and costs savings, PLC will be able to retain key personnel, there will be no unexpected expenses occurring as a result of contemplated acquisitions, multiples remain at or below levels paid by PLC for previously announced acquisitions, the acquisition and financing markets remain accessible, capital can be obtained at reasonable costs and PLC's current business lines operate and obtain synergies as expected, as well as those regarding present and future business strategies, the environment in which PLC will operate in the future, expected revenues, expansion plans and PLC's ability to achieve its aspirational goals and acquisitions targets.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other pandemic, epidemic and health risks, risks associated with the impact of inflation on PLC's business, risks associated with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from economic sanctions imposed or to be imposed as a result thereof, and supply chain disruptions resulting therefrom, and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's most recent Annual Information Form and most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

