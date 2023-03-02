Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,000 to Faithful Friends Animal Society Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Large Cash Contribution from Casino

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing gave Faithful Friends Animal Society a check in the amount of $7,000 today, representing unused slot voucher collections from guests between January 1 and February 12 and a cash donation from Delaware Park. The voucher donation program was created under the Casino's new owners, Clairvest Group, Inc. and Rubico Acquisition Corporation and implemented by President and General Manager Ron Baumann. Since August 2022, Delaware Park has donated over $93,000 plus in-kind donations to hundreds of local charities and plans to continue its philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

March ARC of Delaware

April Autism Delaware

May Children & Families First of Delaware

June Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans

July Meals on Wheels Delaware

August Boys and Girls Club Delaware

September Habitat for Humanity

October Breast Cancer Coalition Delaware

November Toys for Tots Wilmington

December Food Bank of Delaware

Faithful Friends has adopted a no-kill policy and its mission is to end the neglect, abandonment and killing of pets in Delaware and enrich the lives of people by promoting and providing compassionate animal-related welfare and social services.

Delaware Park Casino & Racing, currently undergoing a $10 million main Casino refresh, offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines, live table games, a Poker Room, full college and professional sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year round simulcasting.

