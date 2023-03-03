This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take- Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - The Van Santen Family Trust (the "Trust") of Vancouver, British Columbia announces that it has acquired ownership of 8,200,000 common shares of 1021916 B.C. Ltd. (the "Issuer") directly, and control or direction of 5,440,000 shares indirectly. Following this acquisition the Trust owns, directly and indirectly 18,460,000 common shares in the capital of th Issuer representing approximately 32.94% of the Issuer's issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to a rights offering at a price of $0.02 per share and a shares-for-debt settlement at a price of $0.10 per share. The shares were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the Issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at the Trust's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Robert van Santen"

Robert van Santen, Trustee

For further information, please contact:



Adam Sancewicz

President

Telephone: +1.778.231.5431

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157042