This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral instrument 62-104 - Take- Over Bids and issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Tim Tombe of Westbank, British Columbia announces that he has acquired ownership of 6,550,000 common shares of AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Issuer") directly, and control or direction of 8,807,500 shares indirectly. Following these acquisitions Mr. Tombe owns, directly and indirectly 19,457,500 common shares in the capital of the Issuer representing approximately 34.47% of the Issuer's issued common shares. The shares were issued pursuant to a rights offering at a price of $0.02 per share and a shares-for-debt settlement at a price of $0.10 per share. The shares were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the Issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at the Insider's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Sancewicz

President

Telephone: +1.778.231.5431

