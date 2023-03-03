Anzeige
WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 
03.03.23
08:05 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 3, 2023, at 09:30 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 72,511 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 43 key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2020-2022 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 29, 2022.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 135,976.

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala


