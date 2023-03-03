

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L), on Friday, reported FY22 statutory profit of £244 million compared to £178 million last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings grew to 32.8p from 23.5p in 2021.



Adjusted earnings amounted to 51.8p per share, higher than the previous year's earnings of 34.9p per share.



Sales for the year 2022 increased to £3.84 billion from £3.43 billion generated in the previous year.



Also, the company has proposed a final dividend for 2022 of 14.9p bringing the total paid and payable in respect of 2022 to 21.5p. This final 2022 dividend which was approved by the Board in March 2023, is subject to approval at the forthcoming AGM. For 2022, the dividend is covered 2.4 times by adjusted earnings.



