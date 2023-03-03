xSuite to Host Educational Sessions on Accounts Payable (AP) Automation including Notable Clients

xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based, Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting two educational sessions on AP automation alongside clients Dole and Radiant Global Logistics, as well as two additional sessions offering a deep dive into the company's software solutions, at the 2023 SAPinsider Conference (March 20-23, 2023) in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel Resort as a Double Platinum Sponsor.

Conference participants can visit xSuite for live sessions at Booth #405 where it will be exhibiting its versatile software solutions for incoming invoice processing, purchasing and order confirmations. Attendees can learn about xSuite's smart workflow solutions, including P2P processing automation, digital supplier correspondence management, digital coding and vendor invoice approval. xSuite's rule-based workflows manage both paper and electronic invoices in all major formats.

xSuite plans to host two educational sessions showcasing these solutions and two additional sessions in collaboration with notable clients:

Global AP automation at DOLE Packaged Foods

AP automation for two million invoices at Radiant Global Logistics

Inviting over 2,500 participants across the globe, SAPinsider 2023 provides business and technology industry leaders the opportunity to collaborate and develop new skills to maximize and leverage their assets. Attendees will be given the opportunity to present or participate in sessions aiming to enhance and build new business processes, as well as network with some of the leading experts in the SAP community.

For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2023 SAPinsider website.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

