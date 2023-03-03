Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R1) is focused on further advancing the 100% owned, 105 square kilometre Captain project in northern BC located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan copper-gold mine.

The Captain Project hosts gold dominant porphyry copper style mineralization occurring within a 5 kilometre long N-S trending corridor of low resistivity defined by an airborne MagnetoTelluric (MT) survey and drilling.

To learn more about Orestone's exploration plans for 2023 and to view the core please visit us at the 2023 PDAC, being held March 5-8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, Booth 2138.

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration and mining.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130 countries for its educational programming, networking events and outstanding business opportunities.

