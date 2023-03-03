Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2023 | 13:37
196 Leser
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for FY 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for FY 2022

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q) and 12 months (FY) of 2022.

FY 2022 highlights

In FY 2022, production of mineral fertilizers and other chemicals increased by 4.6% year-on-year to 11.1 million tonnes. This growth was driven by the efficient operation of new production facilities, launched as part of the Company's comprehensive long-term development programme, as well as the expansion of PhosAgro's product line.

Total fertilizer sales in FY 2022 increased by 6.4% year-on-year to more than 11 million tonnes, an all-time record for the Company. At the same time, sales of phosphate-based fertilizers (the Company's main products) increased by 8.3% to 8.4 million tonnes. This growth was driven by an increase in production volumes and strong demand for fertilizers in Russian and global markets.

Revenue for FY 2022 increased by 35.4% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 569.5 billion (USD 8.3 billion). The increase in revenue was the result of an increase in sales of end products.

The revenue increase was also driven by higher average sales prices in world markets and a focus on sales of high-margin fertilizers, which are in high demand among farmers.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 39% year-on-year in FY 2022, reaching RUB 266.9 billion (USD 3.9 billion). EBITDA margin for 2022 rose to 46.9%.

In FY 2022, the Company's adjusted free cash flow reached RUB 141 billion (USD 2.1 billion), an increase of 81.1% year-on-year.

Net debt as of 31 December 2022 had increased to RUB 180.3 billion (USD 2.6 billion), while the net debt/EBITDA ratio had decreased to 0.68x as of the end of the year.

Financial and operating highlights 

Financial highlights 
RUB mln         FY 2022  FY 2021  Change % 
Revenue         569,527  420,488  35.4% 
EBITDA*         257,879  191,810  34.4% 
Adj. EBITDA**      266,947  192,117  39.0% 
Adj. EBITDA margin    46.9%   45.7% 
Net profit        184,714  129,674  42.4% 
Adj. net profit***    182,297  130,512  39.7% 
Free cash flow      104,295  77,857   34.0% 
Adj. free cash flow**** 141,024  77,857   81.1% 
             31.12.2022 31.12.2021 
Net debt         180,338  153,718 
ND/adj. LTM EBITDA    0.68x   0.80x 
Operating highlights 
Production volumes by category 
kt                       FY 2022 FY 2021 Change % 
Phosphate-based fertilizers and feed phosphates 8,224.4 7,893.6 4.2% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers           2,546.6 2,412.1 5.6% 
Other products                 301.9  279.5  8.0% 
TOTAL fertilizers and other products      11,072.9 10,585.2 4.6% 
Sales volumes by category 
kt                       FY 2022 FY 2021 Change % 
Phosphate-based fertilizers and feed phosphates 8,402.8 7,762.4 8.3% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers           2,550.8 2,494.5 2.3% 
Other products                 143.9  177.3  -18.8% 
TOTAL fertilizers and other products      11,097.5 10,434.2 6.4%

RUB/USD exchange rates: average FY 2022 rate: 68.5494; average FY 2021 rate: 73.6541; as of 31 December 2022: 70.3375; as of 31 December 2021: 74.2926.

* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

** Adj. EBITDA is EBITDA as reported minus FX differences from operating activities.

*** Adj. net profit is net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss.

**** Free cash flow adjusted for the amount of cash and cash equivalents written off as a result of the loss of ownership of foreign companies.

The Company faced a large number of challenges last year. At the same time, the Company was able to improve its financial performance considerably even in this environment thanks to a high level of efficiency and investments in capacity upgrades, a balanced financial policy and favourable prices in global markets.

Increased fertilizer production and sales drove year-on-year revenue growth of more than 35%. At the same time, revenue grew faster than the cost of sales, which increased by about 23% during the year.

These trends enabled the Company to increase its adjusted EBITDA by 39% year-on-year, while adjusted net profit rose by 40%.

The 81% increase in adjusted free cash flow to more than RUB 141 billion was driven by higher sales margins as well as efficient working capital management.

The Company enjoys a high degree of financial stability thanks to its robust performance in 2022. As of 31 December 2022, the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio had declined to 0.68x.

Among major events in terms of debt management, it is worth noting that holders of the Company's Eurobonds voted to amend the issue documentation. In the current environment, these changes enable us to continue reliably servicing our public debt to noteholders - both in Russia and beyond its borders.

Situation in mineral fertilizer markets in 4Q 2022

The situation in global mineral fertilizer markets in 4Q 2022 was marked by a low level of sales in key areas and downward price trends for the main types of fertilizers. The decline in prices for phosphate-based and potash fertilizers was driven by seasonal factors and a decrease in import demand (most significantly in Europe).

Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, declined due to the weakening of natural gas prices in Europe and an increase in the utilisation of domestic capacities for the production of ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers. The drop in import demand for urea in India in 4Q 2022 was driven by an increase in domestic production (including at new facilities) and was also one of the key factors in the overall decline in global prices for urea.

In 2022, the average price of urea was USD 573 per tonne (FOB Baltic), versus an average price of USD 475 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 2021; the average price of MAP in 2022 was USD 849 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with an average price of USD 651 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 2021. Prices for phosphate and potash feedstocks also remained high: the average price for potassium chloride in 2022 was USD 621 per tonne (FOB Baltic); the average price for phosphate feedstocks was USD 277 per tonne (FOB Morocco) (for feedstocks with P2O5 content of 31%-33%). The average price of sulphur in 2022 was USD 203 per tonne (FOB Baltic).

Market outlook

The market for nitrogen-based fertilizers in 1Q 2023 is marked by an excess of supply in the market due to high levels of carry-over stocks (in European countries as well as North and South America), which continues to have a negative impact on prices.

Phosphate-based fertilizer prices have now stabilised. Prices can expect support from an increase in seasonal activity in South America, and in Brazil in particular, as well as in the US domestic market following a significant reduction in imports in 2022.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP /NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru 

RUB million                                          Note 2022   2021 
 
Revenues                                            6  569,527  420,488 
Cost of Group products sold                                  7  (253,419) (206,082) 
Cost of products for resale                                     (15,599) (12,725) 
 
 
Gross profit                                            300,509  201,681 
 
 
Administrative and selling overhead expenses                          8  (42,403) (27,845) 
Taxes, other than income tax, net                               9  (11,327) (5,946) 
Other expenses, net                                      10  (9,371)  (3,449) 
Foreign exchange loss from operating activities, net                        (9,068)  (307) 
 
 
Operating profit                                          228,340  164,134 
 
 
Gain from revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value                17  -     1,193 
Finance income                                         11  4,439   778 
Finance costs                                         11  (11,967) (5,044) 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) from financing activities, net                  28  11,485  (531) 
                                                (b) 
COVID-19 related expenses                                      -     (475) 
 
 
Profit before tax                                          232,297  160,055 
 
 
Income tax expense                                       12  (47,583) (30,381) 
 
 
Profit /(loss) for the year                                     184,714  129,674 
 
Attributable to: 
 Non-controlling interests*                                     52    (23) 
 Shareholders of the Company                                    184,662  129,697 
 
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB)                         23  1,426   1,002 
 
 
Other comprehensive loss 
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss 
Actuarial losses                                        26  (276)   (36) 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Foreign currency translation difference                               (2,929)  (350) 
Foreign currency translation difference reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control  29  (6,302)  - 
over foreign subsidiaries 
Actuarial losses reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control over foreign subsidiaries   61    - 
 
 
Other comprehensive loss for the year                                (9,446)  (386) 
 
 
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year                           175,268  129,288 
 
 
Attributable to: 
 Non-controlling interests*                                     52    (23) 
 Shareholders of the Company                                    175,216  129,311

*Non-controlling interests are the minority shareholders of the subsidiaries of PJSC "PhosAgro" 

RUB million                    Note 31 December 31 December 
                            2022    2021 
 
Assets 
Property, plant and equipment           13  274,522   237,444 
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment    9,270    13,237 
Other non-current assets              17  8,546    2,058 
Deferred tax assets                16  7,903    9,499 
Non-current spare parts                 5,125    4,698 
Right-of-use assets                14  4,277    6,955 
Intangible assets                    2,099    1,756 
Catalysts                        1,965    2,049 
Investments in associates             15  592     569 
 
 
Non-current assets                   314,299   278,265 
 
 
Trade and other receivables            20  75,741   48,526 
Inventories                    19  39,349   41,177 
Cash and cash equivalents             21  13,356   21,710 
VAT and other taxes receivable             12,565   15,013 
Other financial assets               18  210     216 
Income tax receivable                  93     540 
 
 
Current assets                     141,314   127,182 
 
 
Total assets                      455,613   405,447 
 
 
Equity                       22 
Share capital                      372     372 
Share premium                      7,494    7,494 
Retained earnings                    190,664   148,193 
Actuarial losses                    (968)    (753) 
Foreign currency translation reserve          -      9,231 
 
 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company   197,562   164,537 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests    158     106 
 
 
Total equity                      197,720   164,643 
 
 
Liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                24  109,784   157,081 
Deferred tax liabilities              16  17,820   12,937 
Lease liabilities                 25  1,660    3,459 
Defined benefit obligations            26  1,050    952 
 
 
Non-current liabilities                 130,314   174,429 
 
 
Loans and borrowings                24  80,974   12,710 
Trade and other payables              27  39,412   41,754 
VAT and other taxes payable               5,632    6,397 
Lease liabilities                 25  1,276    2,178 
Income tax payable                   203     3,334 
Dividends payable                    82     2 
 
 
Current liabilities                   127,579   66,375 
 
 
Total equity and liabilities              455,613   405,447 
 
RUB million                                         Note 2022   2021 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating profit                                         228,340  164,134 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                7, 8 29,539  27,676 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets           10  429    198 
 
 
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions                258,308  192,008 
Increase in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts                  (12,308) (10,855) 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables*                       7,498   (38,667) 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables*                         (3,131)  17,490 
 
 
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid                 250,367  159,976 
Income tax paid                                         (41,811) (28,806) 
Finance costs paid                                        (5,275)  (4,945) 
 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                               203,281  126,225 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets                (63,021) (47,951) 
Cash and cash equivalents disposed as a result of loss of control over foreign subsidiaries 29  (36,729) - 
Loans issued                                        18  (3,130)  - 
Borrowing cost capitalised paid                               13  (976)   (1,141) 
Advances issued for right-of-use assets                             (850)   - 
Finance income received                                     3,783   583 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss  17  1,778   - 
Other                                              159    141 
 
 
Cash flows used in investing activities                             (98,986) (48,368) 
 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs                     24  57,171  61,622 
Repayment of borrowings                                   24  (23,926) (50,081) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company                        22  (142,111) (72,260) 
Lease payments                                       25  (1,429)  (1,950) 
 
 
Cash flows used in financing activities                             (110,295) (62,669) 
 
 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents                       (6,000)  15,188 
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January                              21,710   8,460 
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations                              (2,354)  (1,938) 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December                          21  13,356  21,710

*Changes in trade and other receivables and changes in trade and other payables include effect of foreign exchange differences from operating activity

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  227414 
News ID:    1574381 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2023 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
