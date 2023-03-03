London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Royal Stone Care, a leading provider of natural stone repair and restoration services in the United Kingdom, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include wood restoration and repair. The new service will be led by Director Farid Saisani, who brings extensive experience in the restoration and repair of wooden furniture and flooring.

With this new addition, Royal Stone Care is now able to provide comprehensive restoration and repair services for a wider range of materials, including marble, quartz, granite, limestone, and now, wood. The company's commitment to using natural techniques and materials ensures that all repairs and restorations are performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.





Director Farid Saisani states, "We are thrilled to expand our services to include wood restoration and repair. Our team has undergone extensive training to ensure that we can offer the same level of quality and expertise that our clients have come to expect from us. We look forward to helping our clients preserve and restore their wooden surfaces to their former glory."

Royal Stone Care's wood restoration and repair services include repairing scratches, dents, and cracks, refinishing and polishing, and restoring the natural beauty of wooden surfaces. The company uses only the highest quality products and techniques to ensure a lasting finish.

"We believe that our clients deserve the best service and materials possible," says Farid Saisani. "With our new wood restoration and repair services, we are able to offer even more options for our clients to restore their surfaces to their original beauty."

For more information on Royal Stone Care's wood and stone restoration and repair services, please visit their website at https://royalstonecare.co.uk/.

Contact:

Name: Farid Saisani - Royal Stone Care

Address: 151 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LF

Telephone: +447704281381

Email: info@royalstonecare.co.uk

Website: https://royalstonecare.co.uk/

