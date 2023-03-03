Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.: Clinical Study Demonstrates Bentrio's Superior Nasal Residence Time and Rheological Properties

Bentrio ® remained detectable by fluorescence for up to 210 minutes in subjects' nasal passages vs. 60 minutes with saline nasal spray control

Long nasal residence time supports extended protective effects against airborne allergens and other potentially harmful particles

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today reported that data from a recent peer-reviewed clinical study involving Bentrio nasal spray's residence time and other rheological properties demonstrated superiority vs. a saline control.

The study results are published in Drug Development and Industrial Pharmacy (Taylor & Francis) and its full text is publicly available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03639045.2023.2183724

Study excerpts:

"The data presented in this study indicate that AM-301 (Bentrio) has a prolonged nasal residence time of up to 3.5 h compared to a saline control. AM-301 is a safe and well-tolerable medical device with features suitable for intranasal administration. Its nasal residence time and distribution encourage its use to protect nasopharyngeal areas. Two nasal spray applications per nostril provide no substantial benefit over a single spray with regards to coverage of the mucosal surface or nasal retention time."

"Importantly, the formulation also reached the oropharynx, remaining in place for up to 240 min compared with 60 min in the control group. This feature is particularly important, since airborne viruses and allergens come into contact with both the nasal mucosa and oropharyngeal cavity."

Study Highlights

The study was performed on eight healthy volunteers that were administered Bentrio or a classic saline nasal spray marked with a fluorescent agent (fluoresceine 0.1%) to track the distribution within the nasal cavity and the nasal residence time for up to 240 minutes. Participants were administered a single dose or, in case of Bentrio, also a repeated dose at a different spray angle. Bentrio was found to be widely distributed in the lower to middle parts of the nasal cavity (in particular inferior turbinate and septum, to a lesser extent also on the middle turbinate), which is where airborne allergen particles typically collect. The thin protective film was present for 210 minutes. There were no meaningful differences between single and repeated dose application of Bentrio, confirming that one puff is sufficient.

In contrast, saline nasal spray showed a shorter nasal residence time of 60 minutes only. Bentrio's extended presence within the nasal cavity is achieved thanks to its special thixotropic properties: the formulation is a gel designed to adhere to the nasal mucosa for an extended time, whereas a saline solution is prone to rapid run-off. Bentrio's gel formulation becomes sprayable upon shaking it briefly prior to application. Bentrio's long nasal residence time is supporting the extended protective effect of the nasal spray as it could be observed in other studies, including grass pollen and house dust mite challenge studies.

Images

In the single dose saline spray control group, fluorescence disappeared within 60 minutes from the nose, whereas the groups using a single dose of Bentrio retained a detectable amount of fluorescence for up to 210 minutes on the middle and inferior turbinates. As shown in Figure 1- Anterior Rhinoscopy below , images were taken at different time points to track the amount of fluorescence still visible after a single application of Bentrio or saline nasal spray.

Figure 1

While nasal residence time was the main focus of the study, the presence of the fluorescence in the oropharynx was monitored for 240 minutes as well. The image below, Figure 2- Oropharyngeal Endoscopy , shows that fluorescence for all three groups started to appear in the throat five to ten minutes after administration. The finding that Bentrio does not slow down discharge from the nasal cavity to the throat, suggests that the protective film established by Bentrio within the nasal cavity does not interfere with mucociliary clearance, a normal, physiological process that helps the body to clear particles out of the nose for discharge via the digestive tract. The saline control group's fluorescence disappeared after 90-120 minutes versus the Bentrio groups which showed fluorescence for up to 240 minutes.

Figure 2

The results of the study show that the rheological properties of the AM-301 formulation allow it to be sprayed once and effectively provide extended coverage and protection of the nasal mucosa without interfering with natural nasal clearance.

The study was conducted and examinations performed at the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery of the University Medical Center of the Eberhard-Karls University Tübingen, Germany.

