3 March 2023 at 15.00 EET

Nordea has received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0bn. A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Nordea's application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.0bn of its own shares has been approved by the ECB. A new share buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the Annual General Meeting 2023, which takes place on 23 March 2023. Nordea's ongoing share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.5bn was launched on 20 July 2022 and will be completed in March 2023.

Nordea is implementing an efficient capital structure and will continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders in the future in line with its capital and dividend policy.?

If the share buy-back programme had been in place on 31 December 2022, it would have reduced the Nordea Group CET1 ratio by around 70bp.

