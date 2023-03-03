Newsweek Names Bath & Body Works One of America's Best Workplaces for Women

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Bath & Body Works today announced that it was named to the list of America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek. The award recognizes companies that lead the way in breaking down barriers and inequities for women.

"Bath & Body Works is committed to creating a culture where everyone truly belongs," says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell. "Being recognized as one of our country's best workplaces for women is confirmation of our commitment and determination to support, accept and value our associates for who they are."

In determining America's Workplaces for Women, Newsweek partnered with data firm Plant-A Insights Group to survey 600 large American public companies, and 37,000 individual surveys were collected. Women evaluated workplaces based on criteria such as compensation and benefits, work/life balance and proactive management of a diverse workforce. Bath & Body Works was also recently recognized by the Diversity Research Institute as a Diversity Top 50 Company.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, women make up approximately 55% of Bath & Body Works director level and above roles, including Chief Executive Officer, Gina Boswell, and 50% of the members of the company's Board of Directors, including Board Chair, Sarah Nash.

For more information on Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

