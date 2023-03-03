Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Holding(s) in Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA27887W1005

Issuer Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.340000 0.000000 5.340000 19528249 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) CA27887W1005 19528249 5.340000 Sub Total 8.A 19528249 5.340000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold FMR LLC FMR LLC 4.170000 0.000000 4.170000% FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 4.170000 0.000000 4.170000% FMR LLC FMR LLC 1.170000 0.000000 1.170000% FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 1.170000 0.000000 1.170000% FMR LLC FIAM LLC 1.170000 0.000000 1.170000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Mar-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741880/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-Holdings-in-Company