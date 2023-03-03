TruBit Announces its Strategic Partnership with SPEI to Facilitate the Buying and Selling of Cryptocurrencies in Mexico

TruBit has announced a strategic partnership with SPEI, which enables users to utilize funds directly from their bank accounts to conduct fiat-crypto transactions, without the need to rely on credit or debit cards;

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / TruBit , the foremost cryptocurrency wallet and exchange platform in Latin America, has recently partnered with Sistema de Pagos Electrónicos Interbancarios (SPEI), the real-time settlement system of Banco de México. This collaboration allows for secure and efficient buying and selling of cryptocurrencies directly through Mexican Peso.

The absence of reliable deposit and withdrawal options has proven to be a major hurdle for countless cryptocurrency enthusiasts and users across Mexico and the region as a whole. Through this partnership and in conjunction with MMXN (Moneta Digital) , TruBit has marked a momentous step in the right direction to solve this long-standing problem. Now, the platform allows automated payments 24/7 to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and MMXN, by using SPEI. This translates into immediate liquidity of deposited funds, with no chargebacks and no transaction fees compared to other payment options. Secondly, TruBit guarantees that both the sender and the recipient of the payments are fully identified to prevent fraud and identity theft, thus guaranteeing total security in all transactions. Finally, as an all-in-one platform, TruBit continues to offer users a diverse range of financial products such as spot trading, perpetual trading, earn+, payment, and remittance services after onboarding, helping them save on transaction times and fees, and overall user experience.

"Since our first day in Mexico, we have prioritized compliance, actively communicating with local authorities and establishing our legal framework in accordance with local laws. After years of hard work, we have successfully connected to SPEI. This allows Mexican users to seamlessly buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and MMXN through bank transfers, which is a significant milestone for the entire industry and Mexico. Our partnership with SPEI, along with other payment options, solidifies our position as one of the main pioneers of crypto industry in LATAM," concluded Maggie Wu , CEO and co-founder of TruBit.

Now TruBit has made it even easier for mainstream users to acquire cryptocurrency through a simple bank transfer via SPEI. Discover the most comprehensive platform in the region and join the cryptocurrency revolution today.

About TruBit

One crypto ecosystem for all your needs. TruBit simplifies entry into the cryptocurrency market for enthusiasts and users by offering a hassle-free wallet TruBit and comprehensive exchange TruBit Pro. This platform enables seamless and speedy customer interaction with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

