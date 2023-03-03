DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2023) of GBP144.75m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2023) of GBP144.75m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/03/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,395.12p 6,043,407 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,395.12p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,050.00p Discount to NAV 14.41% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 02/03/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.23 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.76 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.71 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6.04 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.75 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.67 7 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.35 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p 5.32 9 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.32 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.10 11 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 4.92 12 Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary 4.21 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.83 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.22 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 3.16 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.14 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.36 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.96 19 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.89 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.59 21 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 0.24 22 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.18 23 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 227488 EQS News ID: 1574589 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

